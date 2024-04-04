Sydney Sweeney's Disneyland 'fit proves she really is 'that' girl

If there’s one place in this world where we can all revert back to our youth and wear a Mickey Mouse printed t-shirt and denim shorts out in public it's at Disney Land and Sydney Sweeney just proved exactly that.

Whenever an A-list name like Sydney shows off their life outside of the Hollywood realm we get a unifying feeling that they too are just like us, equally as excited to spend a day at the "The Happiest Place On Earth."

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney Syd living her best Disney life

Sydney shared her Disneyland adventure on her Instagram, posting a series of images of her and her friends indulging in Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream sandwiches, goofing around in the gift shop and enjoying the rides. The star and her BFFs leaned into the Disney experience, all sporting an array of merchandise, including the iconic Mickey Mouse ear hats and matching hoodies.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney The smile says it all

In the Instagram post captioned “happiest place on earth” Syd proved that even when off-duty her style game is unmatched. The actress chose to pair her denim shorts with a chunky black belt, a black skin-tight vest, slouchy socks, Adidas Sambas, black Sunglasses and a Chanel beach bag backpack, accessorising with aforementioned ears, a hoodie and graphic tee.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney Can you invite us next time please Syd?

Sydney’s Disneyland trip comes just weeks after her press tour for her new movie’s Immaculate and Anyone But You where she wore three LBDs in one day, back-to-back award shows and red carpet appearances in which she donned glamorous gowns and a stint sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week where she turned heads in a pair of sparkly knickers. All in all, it’s been a busy few months for the actress and Miu Miu muse so it’s refreshing to see the Washington-born silver screen mogul let her hair down and embrace the “normal” life.