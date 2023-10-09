Nicola Peltz schools us on how to wear fishnet tights this season

According to Anne Hathaway and Nicola Peltz the answer is a resounding yes, and although this may be a warmer October than we’ve experienced in recent memory, the A-list have been schooling us on how to make them work for the mild transitional weather.

In a recent Instagram post, Nicola Peltz effortlessly schooled us on how to embrace this season's fashion trend with her impeccable style. The post featured Nicola and her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, exuding confidence. Nicola's choice of outfit showcased her mastery of fashion, especially in the way she wore fishnet tights, making a bold statement.

Nicola's ensemble was centred around a mid-front slit canvas skirt, a chic choice that added a touch of contemporary flair. What caught our eye, however, was her styling of the aforementioned hosiery. Nicola cleverly let the fishnet peek out at the top, creating a playful effect. This subtle detail demonstrated her rebellious approach to fashion, effortlessly blending trendiness with up-town girl sophistication.

Fishnet tights gained prominence in the '80s and '90s, had lost their popularity in recent times. However, their revival has been sparked by A-list celebrities reinterpreting this timeless accessory. In July, Maya Jama made a compelling argument for the return of the iconic style. She showcased the trend at the opening of Lotus' flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly.wearing a Moschino LBD featuring white asymmetric detailing and gold button embellishments, pairing it with classic thin fishnets.

© WWD Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The black bralet she paired with the skirt added a hint of edginess, enhancing the overall allure of the outfit. Nicola's fashion choice not only showcased her impeccable taste but also highlighted her confidence in experimenting with different styles.

Nicola proved once again that she is a style icon, effortlessly embracing fashion trends while adding her own unique twist.