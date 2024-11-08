7 Luxe Christmas gifts from Ralph Lauren you’ll want to keep for yourself

Looking for a perfect gift for a loved one isn’t always an easy feat, especially with so many products on the market. But fear not, H! Fashion has done the hard work for you (you’re welcome), to find gifts for anyone who appreciates timeless elegance and superior quality.

Ralph Lauren stands out as a destination for luxury Christmas gifts, thanks to the brand's craftsmanship and iconic styles. Known for their signature cable knit designs, Ralph Lauren also boasts an array of stylish womenswear pieces, from high-end evening gowns to everyday cashmere jumpers, utility blazers and footwear.

You can even opt for your gift to be meticulously wrapped in the brand's signature packaging, to they sit perfectly under your loved one's Christmas tree. We’ve rounded up the 7 most luxury gifts Ralph Lauren has to offer.

Sequinned Stretch Mesh Skirt Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Elasticated waist

A-line silhouette Stretch mesh In deep navy, this sequin skirt is an item your loved one will keep for seasons to come, and that they can wear to a variety of party season events.

£399.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Rib-knit Wool-Cashmere Jumper Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Rib-knit design Super soft material Oversized fit Made from Italian wool and cashmere, this funnel neck jumper is super soft, and we particularly like its oversized silhouette.

£269.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Polo ID Leather Card Case Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Embossed logo Suede interiors On-trend colour This equestrian inspired card case hooks onto larger accessories and is a handy place to store your go-to essentials. £169.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Cutout Satin Charmeuse Blouse Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Relaxed fit Asymmetrical neckline Cutout design An elegant gift to give, this satin blouse has voluminous sleeves and a unique shoulder cutout – details that make it feel really special.

£169.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Gloves Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Rib-knit cuffs

Wool and cashmere blend Perfect as a stocking filler, these cashmere gloves feature Ralph Lauren’s iconic cable knit design. £89.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Keyhole Jersey Halter Dress Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Halterneck design Centre front keyhole A classic evening dress that can be worn time and time again makes for a chic gift (or one to keep for yourself!). £319.00 AT RALPH LAUREN

Stretch Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Blouse Ralph Lauren Why We Love It: Off-the-shoulder silhouette Made from recycled polyester Relaxed fit Your loved one can pair this luxury blouse with jeans or a midi skirt for a tasteful look.

£139.00 AT RALPH LAUREN



How we chose the most luxury gifts

Style: These luxury items will no doubt elevate your loved one’s style credentials.

These luxury items will no doubt elevate your loved one’s style credentials. Variety: We've chosen pieces you could gift to friends and family of a variety of ages, suitable for everyone from your friend to your mum.

We've chosen pieces you could gift to friends and family of a variety of ages, suitable for everyone from your friend to your mum. Price: We've included luxury gifts for a range of budgets, from £89.00 to £399.00.

