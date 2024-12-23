This British brand aces Quiet Luxury: 8 chic winter knits we're shopping

With the cold spell upon us, you may be seeking some new knitwear to restock your wardrobe. Cosy layers of cashmere and wool will prove a wise investment, especially if you're channeling the Quiet Luxury trend.

What is Quiet Luxury?

Rising to prominence in 2023, the term Quiet Luxury places an emphasis on timelessness and minimalism. The aesthetic is one of understated elegance, and is an antidote to Y2K trends, logomania and any 'more is more' maximalist approach. Think Gwyneth Paltrow's outfits during her infamous ski trial, and the wardrobe choices on Succession.

© Instagram Quiet Luxury places an emphasis on refined, elegant style

Quiet Luxury involves investing in those forever pieces that are built to last, and encourages a more sustainable approach with classic cuts and enduring fabrics and silhouettes that will look forever chic. One brand channelling this ethos is Saint + Sofia.

About Saint + Sofia

As a boutique British label, Saint + Sofia aims to redefine modern style with a design ethos rooted in timeless elegance, edgy modernity and more sustainable shopping habits.

With its new Covent Garden flagship store on Monmouth Street, every item in the collection is thoughtfully crafted in the London studio and produced in European family-owned factories. The result is a range of effortlessly chic designs that combine contemporary trends with enduring appeal.

Saint + Sofia is known for its contemporary clothing and more sustainable approach

The brand has adopted a commitment to ethical production and a customer-first philosophy, listing the usual retail price one would expect to pay versus the price offered thanks to a Saint + Sofia's lack of wastage and unnecessary costs.

Pieces are made by hand in family-owned factories in Europe which also guarantees their quality. From smart signature coats to cosy knitwear and sharp tailoring, Saint + Sofia delivers boutique-style fashion for confident and elegant women.

To inspire a winter wardrobe refresh, I've selected eight of my favourite items from the current collection.

How I chose:

Price: I compared the brand's RRP to its usual retail price for each item, choosing those which offered the best value for the most luxury construction and fabrics.

Timelessness: Knitwear remains a style staple, so I've selected the items to give you the most wardrobe mileage and versatility with outfits.

Diversity: I've included a range of colours, fabrics and shapes in my edit to best showcase the range.

The best knitwear from Saint + Sofia:

1/ 8 Cambridge Cashmere Jumper Saint + Sofia Editor's Note In 97% cashmere and 3% wool, the Cambridge jumper features a detachable snood to add a rollneck look, or be worn as a classic crewneck. Each knit has been stitched by hand at the brand's European studio, guaranteeing its quality. Wear with pale denim and white leather trainers. Usual retail cost: £399.00 Available in: Cream, Black and Orange

UK Size 6-22 £249.00 2/ 8 Ester Quarter Zip Knit Saint + Sofia Editor's Note As well as its excellent name, this quarter zip knit makes a smart investment thanks to a soft openwork stitch in a retro 70s-inspired pattern. The deep rib cuffs on the arms, waistband and neckline ensure a comfortable fit. Try this with black tailored trousers. Usual retail cost: £210.00 Available in: Grey and Beige

UK Size 6-22 £139.00 3/ 8 Ariella Cardigan Saint + Sofia Editor's Note Cardigans are still trending, and this Ariella style uses a soft alpaca wool blend for ultimate comfort. The silver branded buttons add a luxe touch. Wear buttoned up or reverse it for a crew neck style. I'd wear this with a black pencil skirt and kitten heels. Usual retail cost: £190.00 Available in: Beige

UK Size 6-22 £99.00 4/ 8 Adler Sleeveless Knit Saint + Sofia Editor's Note An ideal layering piece, the Adler Sleeveless Knit in perfect for the transitional months. With an open-knit structure that creates a lace hole mesh effect, wear on top of a cream or denim shirt for a contemporary look.

Usual retail cost: £190.00 Available in: Beige and Black

UK Size 6-22 £119.00 5/ 8 Gwen Raglan Jumper Saint + Sofia Editor's Note The check pattern of this knit will add interest to any outfit. In plush autumnal tones of deep green, black and cream it uses a superfine alpaca wool and polyamide mix. Wear with charcoal coloured denim flares. Usual retail cost: £250.00 Available in: Olive Check

UK Size 6-22 £99.00 6/ 8 Bronte Cable Cardigan Saint + Sofia Editor's Note This traditional-style cable knit-textured cardigan is cut to a slim-fitting silhouette and stitched using organic cotton. Layer over a t-shirt or blouse, with its ribbed trims ensuring you'll stay cosy in the cold snap. The versatile tone means this will pair easily with any neutral or jewel tone.

Usual retail cost: £250.00 Available in: Black and Yellow

UK Size 6-22 £89.00 7/ 8 Glen Cable Knit Jumper Saint + Sofia Editor's Note With its relaxed fit and classic cable knit design, this jumper is crafted from a luxurious Italian cashmere and wool blend, with its chic funnel neck able to be worn rolled up or down. Pair with an ice blue chiffon skirt for an elegant look.

Usual retail cost: £250.00 Available in: Pale Blue, Cream, Blue, Grey Melange, Green

UK Size 6-22 £149.00 8/ 8 Rayner Cashmere Jumper Saint + Sofia Editor's Note Crafted from a soft Italian cashmere blend, the Rayner jumper features a plush cable design on the front, and is paired with contrasting colour block panels on the sleeves and neckline with accents of orange and black. I'd pair this with denim flares and pointed ankle boots. Usual retail cost: £400.00 Available in: Beige

UK Size 6-22 £299.00

Why you should trust me:

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product. I believe in buying less and buying better, making more conscious choices so that your wardrobe works harder and shopping habits are more sustainable for the environment.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.