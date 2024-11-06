7 ALIGNE must-haves to elevate your party season wardrobe

With the festive season nearly upon us, we're naturally on the hunt for the best party season pieces to wear this AW24 and beyond: partywear

Partywear tends to feature a lot of sequins and sparkles but sometimes the best pieces are the ones that are more classically designed – not to mention more sustainable for your wardrobe.

Cool-girl approved clothing brand ALIGNE is imbued with this exact perspective, designing their signature pieces with purpose and careful consideration to make women feel empowered in their day-to-day. "At ALIGNE, we stand for confidence," explains the women-led label, "We celebrate and champion women creating their own paths and inspiring others along the way - an ethos that is reflected in our community and partnerships. From athletes to role models and trailblazers, ALIGNE is for women who lift each other up, whether that’s at home, in the workplace, or on the field."

ALIGNE have just released their new Christmas partywear edit

By taking contemporary styles and mixing in bold colours and shapes, the pieces are chic and effortlessly wearable – making them perfect for the upcoming party season.

How I Chose:

Style: The pieces are classically designed, making them timeless investment pieces for your wardrobe.

Each item chosen is versatile and can be worn not only across the Christmas party season but for other occassions throughout the year.

Each item chosen is versatile and can be worn not only across the Christmas party season but for other occassions throughout the year. Quality: These items are made from high quality satins, denims and from at least 50% conscious materials.

7 ALIGNE Must-Haves To Shop Now:

Markus Diamante Barrel Leg Jeans Style with... Tunic blouse and stiletto boots When struggling for party outfit inspiration, you can always rely on ‘jeans and a nice top’. To elevate your look further, embellished jeans are a stylish go-to.

£149 at ALIGNE

Meg Diamante Denim Top Style with... Matching jeans and metallic ballet flats

A co-ord is a brilliant option for a casual-yet-put-together take on partywear.

£125 at ALIGNE

Fern Bow Satin Mini Dress Style with... Gold statement earrings

As a huge fan of a mini dress, this fern bow satin number is both playful and festive.

£145 at ALIGNE

Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Midi Dress Style with... Silver clutch bag and lace tights

An LBD is a perfect staple for party season. Bring your look together with some statement accessories.

£175 at ALIGNE

Alina Bow Peplum Satin Top Style with... Pencil skirt and a red lip

Nothing screams Christmas quite like red satin. This pretty peplum design creates a stunning silhouette and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

£115 at ALIGNE

Leo Satin Long Waistcoat Style with... Wide leg jeans and barely-there heels

An elegant A-line waistcoat is just the ticket for understated chic.

£129 at ALIGNE

Michelle Sparkle V-Neck Knitted Cardigan Style with... Leather mini skirt and knee-high boots

Top off your party look with this stunning silver cardi.

£99 at ALIGNE

Why You Should Trust Me:

Dulcie Troup has been working at H! Fashion for three years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. She believes in the importance of investing in quality pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.

