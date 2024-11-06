Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 understated partywear pieces from ALIGNE to elevate your style
aligne partywear

7 ALIGNE must-haves to elevate your party season wardrobe

The brand's latest edit is laden with understated yet decadent finds... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Dulcie Troup
Senior Project Coordinator
2 minutes ago
With the festive season nearly upon us, we're naturally on the hunt for the best party season pieces to wear this AW24 and beyond: partywear

Partywear tends to feature a lot of sequins and sparkles but sometimes the best pieces are the ones that are more classically designed – not to mention more sustainable for your wardrobe.

Cool-girl approved clothing brand ALIGNE is imbued with this exact perspective, designing their signature pieces with purpose and careful consideration to make women feel empowered in their day-to-day. "At ALIGNE, we stand for confidence," explains the women-led label, "We celebrate and champion women creating their own paths and inspiring others along the way - an ethos that is reflected in our community and partnerships. From athletes to role models and trailblazers, ALIGNE is for women who lift each other up, whether that’s at home, in the workplace, or on the field."

ALIGNE have just released their new Christmas partywear edit

"From athletes to role models and trailblazers, ALIGNE is for women who lift each other up, whether that’s at home, in the workplace, or on the field."

Ginny Seymour, ALIGNE CEO

By taking contemporary styles and mixing in bold colours and shapes, the pieces are chic and effortlessly wearable – making them perfect for the upcoming party season.

How I Chose:

  • Style: The pieces are classically designed, making them timeless investment pieces for your wardrobe.
  • Versatility: Each item chosen is versatile and can be worn not only across the Christmas party season but for other occassions throughout the year.
  • Quality: These items are made from high quality satins, denims and from at least 50% conscious materials.

7 ALIGNE Must-Haves To Shop Now:

  • Markus Diamante Jeans

    Markus Diamante Barrel Leg Jeans

    Style with...

    Tunic blouse and stiletto boots

    When struggling for party outfit inspiration, you can always rely on ‘jeans and a nice top’. To elevate your look further, embellished jeans are a stylish go-to.

  • Meg Diamante Top

    Meg Diamante Denim Top

    Style with...

    Matching jeans and metallic ballet flats

    A co-ord is a brilliant option for a casual-yet-put-together take on partywear.

  • Fern Bow Satin Mini Dress

    Fern Bow Satin Mini Dress

    Style with...

    Gold statement earrings

    As a huge fan of a mini dress, this fern bow satin number is both playful and festive.

  • Ivy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Midi Dress

    Style with...

    Silver clutch bag and lace tights

    An LBD is a perfect staple for party season. Bring your look together with some statement accessories.

  • Alina Peplum Top

    Alina Bow Peplum Satin Top

    Style with...

    Pencil skirt and a red lip

    Nothing screams Christmas quite like red satin. This pretty peplum design creates a stunning silhouette and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

  • Leo Satin Waistcoat

    Leo Satin Long Waistcoat

    Style with...

    Wide leg jeans and barely-there heels

    An elegant A-line waistcoat is just the ticket for understated chic.

  • Michelle Silver Cardigan

    Michelle Sparkle V-Neck Knitted Cardigan

    Style with...

    Leather mini skirt and knee-high boots

    Top off your party look with this stunning silver cardi.

Why You Should Trust Me:

Dulcie Troup has been working at H! Fashion for three years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. She believes in the importance of investing in quality pieces to reduce material waste, as well as finding versatile pieces.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

