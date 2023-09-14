Rita Ora just gave hair bows a cool-girl makeover

Rita Ora never (ever) misses when it comes to wearing something totally off-piste that we’re actually obsessed with.

The 32-year-old singer, fashion designer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi has long been a sartorial icon, but ever since releasing never-before-seen images from her wedding, she’s been a go-to for style inspiration.

Rita wore a black jumpsuit and gold platform boots

After a launch event in New York for her new collection with Primark, Rita shared images on Instagram of her cool-girl afterparty look saying: “[The] Post prior to this was the things you should see. This post is the just before we went out to the AFTER AFTERS. Also obsessed with my hair ribbons and make up thank you glam squaaaad NYC you were great!”

She opted for a LBP (little black playsuit) layered with a long-sleeved velvet top, black gloves and the most incredible gold platform boots that would have Elton John shaking in his…boots.

© Instagram Rita Ora's hair bows are going to be autumn's biggest hair trend

The pièce de résistance was her long, golden blonde locks left loosely waved and adorned with dainty black satin ribbons. Hair bows aren’t exactly groundbreaking, we know. But using singlular miniatures throughout the hair instead of one statement bow tied at the crown of the head, gives the classic style a fresh twist that oozes cool, yet is still ultra feminine.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox wore bows in her plaits at NYFW

Julia Fox has also sported similar bows in various colours throughout New York Fashion Week (alongside a slew of her signature bizarre outfits).

© David M. Benett Susan Fang AW23

Fashion labels including Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang, Rodarte and Khaite told us at the London Fashion Week AW23 shows that the delicate adornment would be autumn’s coolest way to add a girlish touch to an outfit. But it was Susan Fang who made the strongest case for the detailing, with models sporting bows in their hair and across their faces, alongside their clothing.

If this contemporary update isn’t to one's taste, fear not. Statement bows are also bang on trend for 2023, as proven by the likes of Paris Hilton and Poppy Delevingne.