3D nail art is going to be huge for summer 2024

The eagle-eyed among you might have noticed that 3D nail art dominated the Met Gala mani landscape, and we are putting all bets on it being a standout trend for this season.

While a timeless French tip is one of the more practical options when it comes to nail art, a 3D look is perfect for a special occasion - just ask Gigi Hadid.

As usual, the model has made it to the top of our inspo list, along with Janelle Monáe and Teyana Taylor, who also opted for the maximalist manicure.

“We’re going to see a lot of 3D and textured manis for SS24," explains Tinu Bello, celebrity manicurist and senior brand ambassador for Mylee. "The nail art will be hyper-feminine with base layers of creamy and transparent pink, adorned with bows, diamanté hearts, gems and flowers. The look is totally bespoke – make it dainty with carefully placed individual crystals or go all out with 3D adornments and a glitter finish.”

Here's a close up of some of our favourite 3D nail looks that we spotted on the first Monday in May...

Gigi Hadid

© Instagram/@nailsbymei

Perfectly formed, hand-sculpted yellow roses by Japanese nail artist, @nailsbymei, mimicked the 29-year-old's Thom Browne gown.

Janelle Monae

© Instagram/@shespolished

Keeping on the diamanté and flower theme that Tinu predicted would dominate this season, Janelle's nail artist, @shespolished, opted for a botanical-themed set, taking inspiration from the actress's Vera Wang dress that was crafted from recycled bottles.

Teyana Taylor

© Jamie McCarthy

Teyana, who was a vision in red, adorned her nails with red and white scattered diamonds to compliment her Maison Alaia dress. Her nail tech, @theguythatdoesnails, said; "Deciding to miscellaneously place the stones added an effortless touch."

If you're nervous about the longevity of such a delicate manicure then fear not. All of these creations were done on press-on tips that can be easily removed, and it also means less time in the salon chair.