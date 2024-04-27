Lily Allen just proved French pedicures are back for spring 2024

As we begin to enter open-toe territory, our sights are set on what colour we'll choose for our first pedi of the season and according to Lily Allen we should be opting for a white tip every time.

While the classic French mani has had a resurgence, with celebs like Emily Ratajkowski championing the timeless trend, it seems the French pedi has been on the back foot (pun intended).

But as celebrity manicurist, Harriet Westmoreland, declared on her Instagram recently, "French toes are back", and we are totally ready to get on board. Ever the trendsetter it seems Lily has fully embraced the polished look which goes perfectly with her marshmallow pink mani.

© Instagram/@harrietwestmoreland Harriet Westmoreland declared french tips for toes are back

The pale pink base with sharp white tip makes for a fresh, clean look and means there's no time spent fretting over what polish will go with your summer wardrobe - it's the perfect suits-all solution.

Much like the French mani which has seen its popularity soar in recent years, the trick to stopping the trend from seeming dated is a super thin tip, rather than the chunky whites of the early 2000s, and choosing a subtle shade of pink. Keeping the tip tiny also means it even works on shorter nails if you aren't one for lengthy talons.

© Instagram/@harrietwestmoreland Harriet Westmorland shared a picture Lily Allen's perfect pedi

As with all Harriet's luxe nail transformations, she finished the service off with some seriously luxurious skincare and it seems to make all the difference.

The manicurist, who is known for her minimalist style, opted for the Chanel no.5 body oil and body cream to add some hydration and extra je ne sais quoi to the finished look. Let's be honest, the more moisturiser on our feet, the better.

And if you want to nail this EXACT look then take a note of the shades to your favourite nail tech. Harriet used The Gel Bottle in shades NU05 and Daisy to achieve this perfectly timeless pedi.