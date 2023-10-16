Rita Ora gave Hailey Bieber’s favourite footwear combo an autumn makeover

Rita Ora spent the whole of summer 2023 influencing our sartorial wishlists.

From dazzling diamante swimsuits to daring low-rise mini skirts and of course, never-before-seen images of her intimate wedding to Taika Waititi, the 32-year-old was our constant go-to for fashion inspiration.

Continuing to be at the top of her style game as we head into the colder months, the Praising You singer shared her ‘autumn shoe’ on Instagram and it’s the perfect sock and shoe footwear combo.

MORE: Rita Ora's latest sheer dress moment proved these ballet flats go with everything

READ: Hailey Bieber just proved it, ankle socks are officially dead

© Instagram Rita shared her autumn footwear combo on Instagram

Rita shared an image on her Instagram stories, wearing the ‘Black Eel Soft’ loafers from cool-girl ‘Quiet Luxury’ approved brand, The Row. The ultra-sleek slip-on shoes crafted from Eel’s leather feature a pleated effect around the toe and a penny bar across the front.

She paired her slip-on shoes with crimson-red ribbed socks that she pulled right up past the hem of her black jeans. This combination is giving ‘old money’ and we're here for it.

MORE: Rita Ora just gave hair bows a cool-girl makeover

READ: Rita Ora x Primark: Here's everything you need to know about the collection

© Raymond Hall Hailey's go-to combination is black shoes and white socks

Wearing socks with loafers or sandals would once have been considered the ultimate fashion faux pax, but fashionistas including Rita, Hailey Bieber and street stylers during fashion month have proven that the former footwear 'golden rule' is officially broken.

Throughout SS23, Hailey Bieber wore white socks and black shoes with a multitude of outfits, including but not exclusively - jorts, micro mini skirts and denim and crop tops combos.

© Edward Berthelot Gala Gonzalez during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023

Rita has proven exactly how to inject a touch of colour into one of this year’s biggest footwear trends, and using thicker ribbed socks instead of classic white ‘back to school’ socks, makes the look cosier yet still gives off the desired stylish effect.

Not only is the singer bang on trend with her sock and shoe combination, but red is the colour to be wearing this autumn as proven by numerous stylish celebrities including Florence Pugh, Sofia Richie and the Princess of Wales.

Rita is officially a 2023 autumn styling muse.