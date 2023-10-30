Rita Ora and Taika Waititi rock matching outfits at All Blacks game

As one of our favourite celebrity sources of fashion inspiration, Rita Ora is the gift that keeps on giving – and now she has a partner in crime to help her out in the outfit department.

The Poison singer stepped out on Saturday not on the streets of London, but at Saint-Denis' Stade de France to deliver her best sporting spectator style moment.

Rita and her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi were full of high spirits in the crowd, as they excitedly watched the final match of the Rugby World Cup between New Zealand's All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks.

Sadly for Taika, his home country was pipped to the post by South Africa, but at least the couple brought their style A-game and looked categorically cool. Every cloud, right?

© Getty Rita and Taika both wore New Zealand's All Blacks jerseys

Showing her support, Rita opted for an All Blacks jersey, layering the piece (decorated with a botanical graphic print) over a white collared shirt.

The 32-year-old teamed the piece with relaxed-fit blue jeans and an unfussy black belt with gold hardware.

© Getty The couple gave an interview ahead of the nail-biting match

She went for an air of casual, rocking a messy bun, thick gold hoops and a plethora of chunky rings.

The Don't Think Twice singer kept things cosy with a black fluffy coat, infusing her look with a sense of texture.

© Getty The pair cheered on the players and appeared in excellent spirits

Her husband similarly erred on the side of caution, wearing a functional navy overcoat with a leather-look collar, layered over a cream shacket.

Like Rita, he also rocked an All Blacks jersey, showing off his patriotism. We're totally here for their shared spectator looks, couples that slay together, stay together, right?