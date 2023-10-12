Rita Ora brought back a 2000s micro-trend in thigh-high boot form

Rita Ora and unusual sartorial styling goes hand in hand.

The 32-year-old has cemented her status as a style icon by elevating classic and on-trend ensembles with her daring and edgy cool-girl agenda. And her latest attention-capturing outfit features an old-school animal print that nobody was expecting to see in 2023…

The singer, fashion designer and wife of Taika Waititi shared a series of images on Instagram reminiscing on some random moments that were all, of course, enviably stylish.

Rita wore a black single-breasted blazer with statement shoulder pads and a black base layer underneath. Her muted outfit colour palette allowed her thigh-high monochrome cow-print boots to do all the talking.

Snake and leopard print are the two animal prints currently adored by fashionistas - from leopard print court pumps as worn by Mia Regan, to snake print everything in the Resort‘24 shows of Balmain, Isabel Marant and Ermanno Scervino. But Rita revived the bold, classic cow-print trend that drifts in and out of fashion.

Originally a trend from the early 2000s, it made a short but sweet comeback in 2019. The Duchess of Sussex notably wore a pair of monochrome cow-print heels when pregnant with Archie to visit Smart Works Charity, elevating her black mini dress and camel coat ensemble.

That same year Amal Clooney wore a navy satin jumpsuit to the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala paired with a brown cow clutch, and Emily Ratajkowski wore a two-piece set for the Telluride Film Festival, paired with a black bucket hat.

Is cow-print going to make an unexpected return this autumn/winter thanks to Rita Ora?