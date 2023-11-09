Sofia Richie Shares her Autumn Makeup Tutorial for "Freaked Out" Skin

As the seasons change, our skin often goes through a tumultuous period, leaving us with less than ideal complexions. But fear not, because Sofia Richie, the quiet luxury beauty icon we have all come to adore, has shared her secret fall makeup tutorial to keep your skin glowing and confident no matter what the weather throws your way.

Sofia understands the struggle all too well, on a TikTok video she shared that her skin has been drying out and breaking out during this transitional time of the year. “The seasons are changing and my skin is freaking out, like freaking out. This happens every year,” she explains.

To combat these issues, she swears by her trusted products that work harmoniously with her skin's needs. “I have to stay true to the products that I know work for my skin” says Sofia.

Sofia Richie is renown for her natural fresh makeup

Sofia Richie's Fall Makeup Tutorial:

Foundation: Her first step is applying Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, a lightweight formula that provides a natural finish while ensuring her skin stays hydrated without feeling weighed down.

Concealer: For concealing blemishes and imperfections, Sofia relies on her ‘Holy Grail' concealer product from Hourglass, ensuring her complexion remains flawless. “I cannot live without this product today… This is how I became so obsessed with Hourglass,” she says.

Contour: Using Hourglass's exquisite blush and bronzer shades, she expertly contours her face, accentuating her high cheekbones and adding a touch of warmth to her complexion. She adds blush “right on my high cheekbone” and then “bronzer and just right by my ear” for a sculpted effect.

Eyes: Sofia's eyes come to life with the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extension Mascara, delivering a dramatic difference that enhances her overall look.

Lips: No makeup routine is complete without the perfect lipstick. Sofia's go-to sheer tint from Hourglass not only adds a pop of colour but also provides essential hydration, leaving her lips looking luscious.

With her final look complete, Sofia Richie says she’s “ready for whatever the day has to throw at me.”So, take a cue from this beauty guru and embrace your radiance, even when your skin is feeling a bit subpar.