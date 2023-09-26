Sofia Richie wore £16,500 worth of jewellery and you probably missed it

It’s the final Fashion Week of 2023. For the whole of September we’ve been lusting over looks from the runways, the street style set and of course the fashionable front row guests.

Unsurprisingly, Sofia Richie stole the limelight in her stealth wealth-approved Prada look during Milan Fashion Week, but what you may not have noticed was her major ear glam worth over £16,500 that elevated her signature sleek bun.

The 25-year-old wore layers of jewellery from cool-girl jewellery brand Anita Ko.

MORE: Sofia Richie just wore the coolest Lionel Richie graphic tee, and now we want one

READ: Sofia Richie wore a £9,600 handbag to dinner

© Instagram Sofia shared a close-up of her jewels on Instagram

Sofia wore the ‘Claw’ earrings in her first lobe piercings. The white gold, teardrop-shaped earrings are made of 18k gold and have a similar silhouette to the beloved Bottega Veneta drop earrings, proving the style is the ultimate statement earring shape for the autumn/winter season. They are available directly from Anita Ko for £4376,00 in white gold, rose gold and yellow.

One might think Sofia would opt for smaller earrings in her ‘seconds’ piercing to let the first pair do all the talking, but she amped up the glam with Anita Ko's ‘Diamond Claw’ earrings - the same shape as the Claw's, but are covered in 1.72-carat diamonds, and cost £9732.00.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Sofia Richie during MFW

Last but certainly not least, she finished off her blinding ear accessories with the ‘Diamond Galaxy Ear Cuff’ on the top of her ear. The ear cuff - which is adorned in 0.66-carat diamonds - slides over the outer edge of the ear. The 'cheapest' earring of them all, this single cuff totals £2,459.00.

The devil might wear Prada, but Sofia Richie Grainge wears it even better.

The It-girl, fashion designer and daughter of Lionel Richie made 'business chic' front-row worthy. A bright red halterneck jumper perfectly pulled out the red tartan tones in her long-line grey coat, accompanied by a pair of grey cigarette trousers and patent black slingbacks.

Her luxury wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.