This simple glitter makeup look is perfect for every festive occasion

Without a doubt, the most notable makeup trend right now is that of the ‘glittery shimmer’.

Currently doing the rounds on TikTok and Instagram amongst some of the most stylish content creators it’s only fitting that it’s trending during the festive season.

© CHLOE SCHLOSSMANN Rita Ora is a known lover of glitter makeup look

When it comes to creating an occasional glam make-up look, things can get a little daunting. Do you go for a glittery eye and a bold red lip? Do you keep things simple and opt for a simple cat eye? If you’re like me and are unsure what to sport this season, let professional makeup artist Yasmin Salmon take the reins, and show you how it’s done with her step-by-step guide to creating the most dreamy shimmer look.

For this look, Yasmin wanted to channel the festive season as she, “feels like it's one of the only times that you can really get away with wearing glittery eyeshadow and have it look cool.” Just like us, when Yasmin thinks of Christmas and New Year, she envisions her, “makeup being really glittery and fun and bright,” and that's exactly what this look is.

© Yasmin Salmon Yasmins dreamy glitter eye and lip look

Taking notes from the celeb-adored makeup mogul Pat Mcgrath, Yasmin mimics the icons acclaimed glitter eye technique as “Pat Mcgrath does the best glitter eyeshadow looks because she makes them feel cool, sexy and contemporary, without being overkill.” She then pairs her shimmery shadow with an equally awe-inspiring gloss lip.

Yasmin lets us in on a few pro tips, explaining that she, “likes to put a solid colour underneath before I apply the sparkly eyeshadow. For example, before I applied the Chantilly sparkly eyeshadow I applied a cream eyeshadow underneath which makes the top colour extra bright. I also find that doing this makes the glitter shadow stick a lot more, ensuring your eye look will last all night long.”

Follow Yasmin's step by step Festive shimmer video: