These are the 3 biggest Gen Z beauty trends of 2024 according to Pinterest

With its vast user base of 482 million people, Pinterest stands at the forefront of global trendsetting.

The platform's unique position allows it to peer into the future, predicting what will become popular before it hits the mainstream. The ‘Pinterest Predicts’ 2024 report is a testament to this, offering a glimpse into the emerging trends that will shape the coming year.

Pinterest's predictions reveal a dynamic shift towards bold aesthetics, self-care, and individual expression - especially amongst the Gen Z demographic.

These trends indicate a growing desire for personalization and luxury in beauty and fashion, reflecting the evolving tastes and priorities of the younger generation. As these trends gain momentum, they are likely to shape the landscape of beauty and fashion in the coming year.

The 3 biggest Gen Z beauty trends of 2024:

Blue Beauty

© CoffeeAndMilk Blue makeup is trending for 2024

One of the standout trends for 2024 is the resurgence of "Blue Beauty." Aquamarine makeup is making a bold comeback, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials. “In 2024, Gen Z and Millennials will search for ‘blue glam make-up’ and ‘pastel blue eyeshadow’ as they find ways to incorporate this 60s staple into their modern beauty routines,” explains Pinterest, “The best part? This blue hue looks striking on all skin tones.” This trend sees a significant increase in searches for blue eyeshadow (+65%), fun blue nails (+260%), light blue prom makeup (+70%), aqua makeup looks (+100%), and blue quince makeup (+85%). This suggests a shift towards more vibrant and expressive makeup choices, blending nostalgia with contemporary style.

Head to Glow

© LaylaBird Glowing skin is a must-have in 2024

Another major trend is the emphasis on "Head to Glow" body care. In 2024, both Boomers and Gen Z are expected to invest heavily in luxury lotions and in-home spa experiences. “In 2024, bodycare will have a major moment,” confirms Pinterest, “Boomers and Gen Z will double down on luxury lotions, in-home spa experiences and some serious SPF. Because skincare from the neck down just boosts that oh-so-important TLC.” This is evident from the surge in interest in sunscreen (+75%), body moisturiser aesthetic (+245%), spa aesthetic (+60%), body skincare routines (+1,025%), and overall bodycare (+845%). This trend highlights a growing consumer focus on holistic beauty and wellness, extending beyond facial skincare to encompass the entire body.

Make It Big

© Andreas Kuehn Bouncy hair is going to be big next year

Additionally, the "Make It Big" trend signifies a move towards larger-than-life beauty and fashion accessories. Millennials and Gen Z are anticipated to embrace styles that complement their 'fluffy hair' aesthetic and sculptural jewellery. “Beauty and baubles will get bigger, bolder and bouncier in 2024,” says Pinterest, “Millennials and Gen Z will opt for oversized opulence… Sculptural jewellery and larger-than-life accessories will be on everyone’s minds—and wish lists.” This is reflected in the rising popularity of chunky hoops (+45%), big braids hairstyles (+30%), wavy perms for men (+50%), sculptural jewellery (+75%), and big buns (+230%). This trend underscores a preference for bold, statement-making pieces that reflect individuality and confidence.