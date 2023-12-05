Lily James' Fashion Awards 'elevated makeup' look is so easy to recreate

Lily James was a vision of elegance at the Fashion Awards 2023.

Furthering the opulence of her stunning midnight-hued Miu Miu dress, Lily’s makeup artist Valeria Ferriera crafted an ethereal ‘elevated make-up’ look and it is perfect for those who want party season face glam that eschews the quintessential sparkles.

“I really enjoyed creating this elevated makeup look with @merit makeup collection,” Valeria said on Instagram.

The Uruaguayan-born celebrity make-up artist is the master behind some iconic looks on the likes of Nicola Peltz, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone.

She broke down the products she used to create Lily’s light yet opulent look on Instagram, using products from British label Merit - a clean, luxury beauty brand inspired by minimalism.

To create her radiant and glowy base, Valeria used the 'Great Skin' glow serum and the 'Minimalist Complexion' stick in the shade 'Ochre'.

She then used the 'Flush Balm' in shades ‘Stockholm’ and ‘Fox’ to create a subtle and warm flush.

© Getty Lily James went for a muted Miu Miu dress

To get a captivating brownish-eye look, she swept the 'Solo' eyeshadow in 'Brun' and 'Vachetta' across her eyelids, followed by the 'Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara' in black. Finally, she used the 'Brow Pomade' cream in on her eyebrows, and mixed the ‘Signature Lip’ in shades 'Millennial' and '1990' to get a glossy pinkish nude glossy look.

Lily's neutral yet opulent look epitomised subtle glamour, making a statement without appearing too heavy or dramatic, enhancing the sophistication of her look.

The Pam & Tommy actress stunned in a daring yet elegant navy dress adorned with muted black embellishments. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a halter neckline, a daring cut-out across the chest and a statement silver buckle to add a dazzling touch. A statement bow at the waist draping over a thigh-high split amped up the sultriness whilst still staying effortlessly chic.

She paired the look with black satin platform peep toes and dazzling diamond jewellery from Boucheron and Only Natural Diamonds.