Hailey Bieber delivers 'Sugar Plum Fairy makeup' just in time for Christmas

When it comes to creating viral beauty trends, no one quite has the same influence as Hailey Bieber.

Responsible for TikTok's viral ‘Strawberry Girl’ makeup trend earlier this year and the ‘Glazed Donut’ manicure phenomenon, it’s safe to say that the model, founder, wife of Justin Bieber and BFF of Kendall Jenner has a chokehold on the beauty industry. Let's be real, few people in this world can have people around the globe asking their nail tech for the ‘Hailey Bieber Nails.’

In a video posted just 11 hours ago (the timeline is important here people) the Hollywood cool-girl schooled her 11.4m TikTok followers on her "go-to vibe for the holiday season!”

Inspired by her 16-year-old self, where she played the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Hailey leans into lots of plush pink blush, glittery eyelids, faux freckles and glossy plush lips for the ultimate fairy-kissed glow.

We can’t be 100% sure about what base products Mrs Bieber is using, but we can only assume that as a Charlotte Tilbury ambassador, there must be a little Flawless Filter and Airbrush Bronzer in there somewhere. One product that we can be certain of is the lipgloss.

The final and arguably most important part of the sugar plum puzzle is of course from the model's notable namesake skincare brand, Rhode.

Launching tomorrow (set your alarms for 9 am PST) the newest Rhode family member is a Peptide Lip Tint in the flavour Jelly Bean.

The Peptide Lip Tint formula has been a fan favourite amongst makeup and skincare enthusiasts since its debut back in September, so the announcement of a new shade has caused a lot of commotion in the ‘it girls’ comment section. Even cult favourite designer Matilda Djerf commented “The most beautiful shimmer”, suggesting that she’s already tried and tested the soon-to-be sellout lip product.