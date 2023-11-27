Selena Gomez proves her new blonde hair goes perfectly with this classic makeup trend

Party season is fast approaching, but Selena Gomez just proved that she is totally ready for the influx of festivities.

As one would expect from the founder of a cool-girl beauty brand, Selena's makeup game is always on point.

The former Disney star's latest look, shared on her Instagram Stories, poses no exception, providing a masterclass in smokey festive glam.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena shared a snap of her makeup on her Instagram Stories

Rare Beauty's ethos is all about "breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection", but frankly, from where we're standing, her recent sultry eyeshadow looked nothing short of flawless.

The Only Murders in the Building star practically broke the internet when she showed off her new blonde highlights, but what caught our eye was how her lighter locks paired seamlessly with a makeup trend classic: a cool-toned smokey eye.

© Instagram / @selenagomez The star opted for a grey-toned smokey eye

Tight liner accentuated her dark brown eyes, extending out into graphic double-flicks, richly reminiscent of the look that defined the 1960s.

Selena's dramatic eye felt categorically high-octane, complemented by an apricot flush across her cheeks and a neutral lip.

She styled her makeup with a black bouclé blazer, allowing beaded trims to provide the glitz.

Party looks traditionally go hand in hand with chunky glitter, but Selena's grey smokey eye posed an excellent alternative if you prefer more subtle tones, but still with a high-drama focus.

© Getty Selena Gomez at the LA Lakers game wearing an oversized leather trench

Selena's chic eye makeup moment comes just after the star schooled us in courtside cool.

The singer recently attended an LA Lakers basketball game wearing mid-wash jeans, a denim shirt and an oversized leather jacket with broad lapels. A style slam dunk, if ever we saw it.