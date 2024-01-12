Bow Nails: 10 Coquettecore ideas to inspire your next manicure

Ever since Nicola Peltz-Beckham debuted her itty bitty bow committee manicure all I have been able to think about is booking a salon visit of my own, because I for one am feeling left out of the coquette core club.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shared a snap of her bow-themed nails on her Instagram Stories

If you’re like me, here are 10 of my favourite bow-tiful designs that I will be sending to my nail artist ahead of my next visit. You’re welcome.

Perfectly pink

Leaning into the clean girl aesthetic, these nude-based nails accented with teeny tiny diamantes and hand-painted bows and stars are perfect for the everyday.

A metallic moment

For those who like a little sparkle, these weird girl coquette core hybrid nails are a twinkling delight. Metallics are very much on trend right now and this abstract bow and squiggle option is certifiably cool.

A monochrome moment

You can never, ever go wrong with a French tip, especially when they’re with a twist. A dainty bow in your favourite colour will instantly elevate any French girl manicure.

One hot chocolate with marshmallows please

Now this is a colour combo I can get behind. I am obsessed with the almond shape of these nails paired with the alternating chocolate brown and baby pink base layers, adorned with opposite hand-painted bows.

Subtle girlhood

Technically not boasting big bow energy, I couldn't help but include this simple pink design by famed celeb nail artist Benita Goldstein. Perfect for when you want to embrace your girlhood subtly.

A red hot ribbon

Another perfect French tip style with a bright red twist. I am in love with how simple and stunning this design is. If you’re not a red girl (which I find hard to believe) ask your nail artist to swap out the colour of the bow for something more your speed.

Style > Practicality

If you’re wanting something super extra, why not glue on an actual ribbon bow? Rather unpractical but seriously cute.

Go big or bow home

These red, white and silver-hued nails are just the right amount of extra for strangers to comment on.

Perfect for those martini drinkers

I’m calling it now, olive green is set to be one of this year's most coveted colourways. Get ahead of the trend and recreate this look then tell people you did it first.

Baby blue bows

It seems French tips are doing the rounds this season. This particular mani is seamlessly cohesive with the use of a singular blue bow and tiny dots in the same colour.