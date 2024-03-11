Pink lips were the standout makeup trend spotted at the Oscars 2024

The Academy Awards are all about celebrating the very best in film but that's just one aspect of this particularly glamorous affair.

What we couldn't help but fawn over was the exquisite beauty looks the stars were wearing on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

While hairstyles were relaxed but polished, it seems as though pink was very much the new red when it came to lip colour. Spotted on various A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron, soft petal-pink lips with a subtle sheen replaced a matte red as the go-to look for this prestigious evening.

© Getty Emily Blunt wore a rosy-hued lip colour

Emily Blunt's glowing skin helped to make her rose lip colour, pop. "For Emily’s beauty look, we went for a Grecian editorial vibe with a little pink pop on the lips using Charlotte [Tilbury]’s Candy Chic lipstick," explained makeup artist Jenn Streicher.

© Getty America Ferrera matched her lip colour to her gown

In custom Atelier Versace, star of Barbie America Ferrera, wore her hair in a chin-skimming bob and matching warm-pink lip colour. The actress' makeup artist was Linda Hay, the artist also behind model Heidi Klum's Oscars look.

© Getty Gabrielle Union wore a pared-back pink with a slick bun

Wearing Carolina Herrera, Gabrielle Union looked chic with a diamond choker necklace, slicked-back bun and an orange-y pink lip. The makeup artist behind the look was Tasha Reiko Brown who revealed the lip colour to be Chanel's 31 Le Rouge in 'Rouge Croisiére'.

© Getty Emma Stone's rosebud lips complemented her pale mint dress

Makeup artist Jenn Streicher used a range of Charlotte Tilbury products to create Emma Stone's classic makeup look. The lip colour in question? A brand new product from Charlotte Tilbury identified as K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in 90s Pink Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm - one we can't wait to launch!

© Getty Ariana Grande wore pink head-to-toe

Making her Academy Awards debut, Ariana Grande wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture bubblegum pink dress. The singer is starring in an upcoming adaptation of Wicked and we couldn't help but notice how 'Glinda the Good Witch' this look felt.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence wore a warm pink lip

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture which she paired with a diamond necklace and classic makeup look. We love the warm pink hue on the lips to complement her tanned skin and side-parted hairstyle.

© Getty Charlize Theron went with a touch of pale pink on the lips to go with her silk dress

In a stunning and slinky Haute Couture Dior dress, Charlize Theron wore numerous pieces of Boucheron jewellery and a pretty peachy-pink coloured lipstick. With her hair pulled back, the actress looked chic, elegant and glamorous.

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy wore a deeper pink lip with her silver gown

Anya Taylor-Joy walked the red carpet with long blonde locks, a soft smoky eye and rosy-hued lip colour in a strapless Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. The actress' makeup artist shared the exact shades she used: Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in 'Minty Rose', Dior Addict Lip Oil in 'Rosewood' and Dior Rouge Dior Contour Lip Liner in 'Nude Pink'.

© Getty Michelle Yeoh wore a sleek low pony and glossy pink lip

Sabrina Bedrani was the makeup artist behind Michelle Yeoh's glamorous look. "For her lips, I first prepped with the Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in 'Universal Clear', then lined her lips with Rouge Dior Contour in '#100 Nude Look' before filling them in with Rouge Dior Lipstick in '#100 Nude Look Velvet' and adding Dior Addict Lip Maximer in '#001 Pink on top'," explained Bedrani.

© Getty Carey Mulligan chose a soft pink lip and elegant bob

Wearing an incredible Balenciaga gown reimagined from an original dating back to 1951, Carey Mulligan looked every inch the Oscars star. Her makeup was perfected by Nina Park, who used a range of Lancôme products to get the look. We love the soft-pink lip colour.