Nicola Peltz learnt this game-changing contouring technique from Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Beauty has a cohort of fans and boasts some of the most luxurious formulas and top quality ingredients. One of its most notable fans though is none other than Victoria's own daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife since the pair married in 2022 in a lavish Palm Beach wedding, Nicola has recently just starred in Lola, a film written, directed and starred in by the 29-year-old.

Regularly sharing cute videos on TikTok with sister-in-law Harper Beckham, Nicola also regularly reveals the hair and makeup hacks she swears by while sitting in the makeup chair, making us want every single product in the process.

Just recently, Victoria reposted and commented on one of Nicola's TikTok videos, "Kisses @Nicolaannepeltzbeckham where did you learn that contouring technique?!"

While she was getting ready for Victoria's AW24 fashion show in Paris, Nicola drew small X's on either side of her forehead before carving a chiselled cheekbone and contoured nose with the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus in Marble. Nicola's makeup artist then blends the colour out effortlessly to reveal a seamless, subtly contoured complexion.

Pairing this with a winged cat-eye, nude lip and beautiful blow out, the whole look came seamlessly together before she changed into a bright red Victoria Beckham mini-dress, white fishnets and nude platform heels.

The actress actually wore entirely Victoria Beckham Beauty products so clearly, having Victoria Beckham as your mother-in-law has its perks. Not only does Nicola likely get a hefty discount or the occasional freebie, but she's also privy to Victoria's expert application techniques.

Sharing the love for Victoria after her AW24 fashion collection, Nicola said on Instagram, "Congratulations on another beautiful collection @victoriabeckham [red heart emoji] I love watching your vision come to life! Love you so much." After seeing such love between the pair, it's clear that the Beckhams are a close family unit. They're regularly photographed together and support each other's ventures. We love to see it!