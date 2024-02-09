Nicola Peltz just used this exact Victoria Beckham Beauty lip liner

The glamorous and ever-blossoming relationship between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz is the gift that keeps on giving for fashion and beauty fans.

Actress and Y2K fashion icon Nicola, who is married to Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, is constantly showcasing her adoration for VB's iconic style.

She and Victoria have sported matching handbags, she takes style cues from VB's iconic 90s Spice Girls accessories, and to the premiere of her new movie, Lola, she wore a custom VB corset and trouser set in all-white - one of Victoria's most legendary fashion hacks.

Now she's proven her beauty routine also contains products from her mother-in-law's beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's nude lip was crafted using VBB's lip liner in the shade '02.'

Nicola stepped out in New York City for a Lola press day - the film she directed and stars in as the protagonist (talk about main character energy) wearing the most ethereal white ruched mini dress paired with sheer tights and a chain clutch bag by Victoria Beckham.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola shared images using Victoria Beckham Beauty to her Instagram

She eschewed jewellery, other than her helix piercing, to let her captivating makeup do all the talking.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's press day ensemble featured a white mini dress and sheer tights

She shared a series of close-up images on Instagram showcasing her ethereal face glam in all its glory, holding products from VBB. A cat-eye, wispy long lashes, and fluffy brows gave major Brigitte Bardot vibes, and her make up artist Georgi Sandev confirmed on his own Instagram that Nicola was wearing shade number two of VBB's Lip Definer.

Nicola is a beauty muse in her own right. Her affection for doe-eyed liner, a radiant pink flush and retro lip - whether that's vintage lipstick hacks or 90s gloss - keeps her firmly at the top of celebrity beauty inspiration lists. And her latest VBB lip combo created the perfect timeless satin nude lip.