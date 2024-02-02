Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough of this one hairstyle

Look, I get it Jen, once you become a bow girly it’s hard to look back.

Over the last month or so Jenny from the Block has been serving look after look, which isn't unusual, however, she has switched up her usual baggy jeans and jumper style game, sprinkling equal amounts of coquette core and girlhood aesthetic on each look.

© Instagram / @ jlo Jen never misses on the outfit front

Jen took to her Instagram a few days ago to share a series of images of her rocking a white trouser, corset and turtleneck ensemble. Her outfit was nothing short of showstopping, but it was the hair that we were most interested in.

© Instagram / @jlo A close-up of the bow adorned hairstyle

The singer chose to fix her glossy brunette locks into a one-side updo with a swooping side part, completing the look with a velvet black bow. Elegant, classy and very on-trend right now, the hairdo of choice complimented the fierce corset outfit perfectly.

© Jacopo Raule Jen's Elie Saab Haute Couture look was drop-dead gorgeous

This isn’t the first time Jen has sported the one-sided look. In fact, she first wore the style just last week to attend Elie Saab's Haute Couture show in Paris, however, changing it up a smidge by swapping out a black velvet bow for an olive green hue to match her sage green gown.

© Peter White Wearing a hair bow three times in one week has to mean something...

Just days before her Elie Saab front row appearance, she attended the Valentino Haute Couture show channelling a similar bow-tiful hairstyle, this time choosing to ditch the swooping side part and have her locks slicked back and fastened with a black velvet headband.

“‘Girlcore’ will be huge this year with even more bows, ribbons and indulgent femininity.”

Digital department store Freemans Head of Design Jane Haigh reports that Jennifer's beloved hairstyle is bang on trend for 2024, stating that we should all “expect to see bows and ribbons galore on clothing, footwear and accessories.” Following on to say that “‘Girlcore’ will be huge this year with even more bows, ribbons and indulgent femininity.”

Over the years Jen has made fashion history more times than I can count (her Versace green gown at the 2002 Grammys comes to mind) and it seems the now 54-year-old isn’t stopping anytime soon.