SAG Awards 2024: the best dressed stars on the red carpet
The best dressed SAG Award stars on the red carpet 2024

The most glamorous ensembles on the red carpet at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

41 minutes ago
Margot Robbie at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards,
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
As some of Hollywood's most famed faces take to the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, we can’t help but keep an eye on who’s wearing what.

Arguably one of the most opulent and high-octane nights on the awards season calendar, the Screen Actors Guild Awards honours the best achievements in film and television for the year 2023. 

As per usual, the SAG awards fall right in the middle of fashion month and just weeks after the BAFTAs, Grammy’s and Emmy Awards, which often results in A-Listers having to get creative if they want to show up in a never-seen-before ensemble.

Hello! Fashion shares the best fashion moments from the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Laverne Cox just stepped out onto the red carpet in the most glamourous black mesh top and fitted skirt combo.

