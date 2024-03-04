Beauty influencer Annie Gilson on how her mother taught her to be 'comfortable in her own skin'

The 'like mother, like daughter' platitude rings true for so many not only in terms of distinctive features and uncanny mannerisms, but also regarding beauty outlook.

The sight of a nightly skincare ritual, a deeply reassuring waft of a signature scent, or the unmistakable signal of a special occasion: a slick of colour on her lips.

Childhood memories of our mothers run deep, often directly shaping our own personal beauty philosophies as we mature and discover makeup, skincare and other such expressions of self-care for the first time.

In honour of Mother's Day, Hello! Fashion caught up with influencer Annie Gilson, best known by her digital alias @youglowgrrl, to find out how her lifelong passion for beauty is rooted in memory and the lessons she learnt from her mother.

© Annie Gibson Annie's current approach is rooted in her childhood memories

"I was fascinated by the bright colours and the pretty packaging." - On her childhood memories of her mother's makeup collection

"From a young age I have vivid memories of sitting at my mum's dressing table and being in awe of all the different products that she had," Annie says.

"I was fascinated by the bright colours and the pretty packaging."

"I remember rummaging through her bag so that I could get my hands on her Nivea Pearly Shine Lip Balm and pinching it so that I could be a 'grown-up' just like her. It had a gorgeous pink shimmer that made 10-year-old me feel so glamorous!"

Her mother favoured a pared-back approach, defining her features and paying close attention to which shades best suited her over anything too drastic.

"My mum has always kept her makeup very minimal, using products to enhance her natural features rather than change her appearance," she explains.

"She has always made an effort to ensure I feel my best no matter what." - On her mother inspiring her self-confidence

This simple ethos shaped Annie's own philosophy, and is reflected in the content she now produces as one of the UK's leading beauty influencers - shade try-ons, in-depth reviews and the like - for fellow product fanatics.

"I definitely feel I now emulate that look as an adult, using products that elevate my look rather than to cover up any imperfections that I may feel I have." "I think perhaps the biggest influence that my mum has had on me is something that impacts not only my makeup looks, but my day-to-day life too."

"She has always made an effort to ensure I feel my best no matter what. It was never about 'wear this or do that', but more about being comfortable in my own skin and feeling good."

"That's something I carry to this day in my makeup - I wear what makes me feel confident and happy. She was my inspiration then and she's my inspiration now!"