Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney used this exact foundation shade for glowing skin at Venice Film Festival
Subscribe
Amal Clooney used this exact foundation shade for glowing skin at Venice Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)© Jacopo Raule

Amal Clooney used this exact foundation shade for glowing skin at Venice Film Festival

Want flawless skin like the human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney? Here's what you need...

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

We often focus on Amal Clooney's eternally glamorous wardrobe because her style agenda is unequivocally timeless and always mesmerising. 

But the importance of a carefully crafted make up look should not be overlooked in bringing an outfit together to put on an overall showstopping front- and Amal's flawless complexion has been a force to be reckoned with at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Luckily for us, celebrity hairstylist and make up artist Dimitris Giannetos has not gate-kept the secret to Amal's glowing skin, sharing all of the products he used to create her latest red carpet-worthy glam.

For the premiere of Wolfs at the event on Sunday, Amal stunned in a pastel yellow Atelier Versace gown that featured intricate ruffle detailing, a corseted bodice and panels of etheral white lace, paired with a dazzling compact clutch bag.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the red carpet of the movie "Wolfs" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024© Getty
Amal's complexion was the definition of flawless

Complimenting her whimsical-meets-sophisticated ensemble was a "Bellini sun-kissed" glam complexion created by Dimitri - the perfect look for some Italian evening radiance.

On the skin, before and after make up, he used a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products. Skin prep included the Cryo-recovery face mask, a clay mask and the brand's classic Magic Serum Elixir.

To create her flawless complexion, Dimitri used:

  • Magic Vanish - Medium
  • Beautiful Skin Foundation - 7N
  • Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer - 6
  • Airbrush Flawless Finish - 3
  • Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish
  • Hollywood Contour Wand - Medium/Deep
View post on Instagram
 

Fans were quick to compliment her stunning glam - comments under the artist's Instagram post included: "Dimitris, your makeup skills are out of this world", "Every detail is flawless, bravo Dimitris" and "The perfect look for such an iconic event" - our sentiments exactly.

MORE:  Amal Clooney's Sophia Loren-inspired hair steals the spotlight at Venice

READ:  Venice Film Festival 2024: Best Beauty Looks

Dimitri is also responsible for her stunning blonde highlights that she also debuted at the event. He shared an Instagram post saying: "Italian Sophia Loren blowout for Amal Clooney in Venice."

If we were Amal, we'd have him on speed dial...

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More