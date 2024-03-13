Celine beauty: everything you need to know

From ultra-chic, timeless accessories to beautifully made garments, luxury French fashion house Celine knows a thing or two about sophisticated style and it was only a matter of time before the brand ventured into beauty.

Well, in exciting news that beauty lovers across the world will be very pleased to hear, Celine confirmed yesterday that it's launching its first makeup line later this year. Here's what we know so far...

The LVMH-owned brand is synonymous with the coveted 'old-money' aesthetic currently taking over TikTok and has a number of celebrity fans including Naomi Campbell, Angelina Jolie and Hailey Bieber.

But, aside from its gorgeous fragrance collection which has some of the most exquisite accords we've ever sniffed, Celine has never been associated with cosmetics. That was until yesterday, when it was confirmed that a new makeup line was coming in autumn 2024.

Teasing the new line in its AW24 fashion video, Celine gave us glimpses of the first lipstick to launch - Le Rouge Celine and went on to note: "One of the 15 shades of 'Le Rouge Celine' collection that will be available in 2025. The Celine Beauté collection will launch this autumn with the first satin lipstick shade 'Rouge Triomphe'."

A few more details reveal that the lipstick is scented with a delicate rose and rice powder accord and is, "A unique satin-finish texture with a sensorial signature that connects with Hedi Slimane’s obsession with haute couture fabrics. The enveloping sensation of a light creamy formula that sheathes and structures comfortably the lips with colour."

© Celine Celine Beauté Le Rouge Celine in 01 Rouge Triomphe

As you can see, the first lipstick is going to be an iconic true-red shade named 01 Rouge Triomphe which to us, oozes Celine's timeless aesthetic and couldn't be more fitting.

The line is the first expansion into makeup from designer Hedi Slimane, creator of some of the brand's fragrances in 2019. The brand also announced that each season a new beauty collection will launch with items including mascaras, eye pencils, loose powders, lip balms and blushers. And we can't wait to get our hands on them.

© Celine A sneak peak at the Celine Beauté collection

Celine isn't the first luxury fashion house to expand into beauty, Dolce & Gabbana and Hermès both created hugely popular and successful cosmetics lines in recent years and although we have loved Celine's fragrance offering, there's something very exciting about a range of new products to play with.