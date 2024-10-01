Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sephora's 2024 advent calendar has 24 full-sized beauty gifts inside and I just know it's going to sell out
sephora favourites advent calendar 2024

Supported by Sephora

Sephora's 2024 advent calendar has 24 full-sized beauty gifts inside and I just know it's going to sell out

The £199 Christmas countdown is worth a whopping £1,000

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
I’ve been writing about advent calendars for quite a few years now, and I always have the absolute best offerings each Christmas on my radar.

An annual favourite is Sephora - one of my personal go-to beauty retailers - which manages to come out with not just one, but multiple great countdowns every festive season without fail.

The star of the show this year, though, is the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar, which features 40 - yes, 40! - products to enjoy over 25-days as you wait for Christmas. With a price tag of £199, the full advent calendar is worth a jaw-dropping £1,000!

Nestled in a beautiful gift box, the over three dozen beauty presents feature Sephora’s pick of top beauty brands that you know and love - or maybe just always wanted to try. 

Imagine opening a gift from TikTok famous and celebrity favourite brands like Rare Beauty, Glossier, Glow Recipe and Makeup By Mario every single day in the run-up to Christmas. 

SEPHORA FAVORITES Advent Calendar - worth £1,000

sephora favorites advent calendar 2024

Price: £199

Value: £1,000

What's inside

  • 40 beauty gifts from premium brands, including 24 full-sized products

Why it’s such a treat: "It's truly amazing how many trending, viral and just plain coveted premium brands and products are nestled in this gorgeous advent calendar: Rare Beauty, Glossier, Glow Recipe, 111Skin, Charlotte Tilbury, Makeup By Mario & MORE. And so many full-sized products - that really makes it fun (and worth the price tag). Wow!"

There’s everything from makeup to skincare, fragrances, hair care and and home scents from exclusive beauty brands like 111Skin, Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and Tatcha; viral products like BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner and GrandeLash; and icons like MAC and Charlotte Tilbury. You'll even find Taylor Swift's favourite NARS lip shade!

And while there are some beauty advent calendars which rely on mini sizes, Sephora’s hand-selected festive season treasure trove includes an impressive 24 full-sized beauty treats.

But be aware: Sephora advent calendars - which this year also includes the 24-day Moving Lights Advent Calendar (£49.99) and Moving Lights Premium Advent Calendar (£79.99), both filled with SEPHORA COLLECTION surprises -  are always an all-but-guaranteed sellout.  The much-in-demand beauty countdowns should probably top your immediate wish list whether you’ve been naughty or nice!

SEPHORA COLLECTION Moving Lights Advent Calendar

SEPHORA COLLECTION Moving Lights Advent Calendar 2024

  • Price: £49.99 
  • Value: £99

What’s inside:

  • 24 daily beauty goodies, including 1 exclusive product
  • Highlights include: Cherry lip mask, an eye roller and Love the Lift mini mascara

Why it’s such a treat: "This 24-day advent calendar is one of the most affordable beauty advent calendars available this year. For under £50 you’ll get everything you need for your festive season glow-up, PLUS there’s a new-this-year exclusive surprise on the last day setting it apart from the 2023 version."

SEPHORA COLLECTION Moving Lights Premium Advent Calendar

moving lights premium advent calendar sephora 2024

Price: £79.99 

Value: £177

What’s inside: 

  • 15 standard-size products, 4 travel sizes and 5 accessories.

  • 24 QR codes to access Instagram beauty tutorials each day

Why it’s such a treat: "There are 24 Sephora Collection gifts inside across every category from makeup and skincare to bath and even accessories! Plus over a dozen standard-size gifts - this is just perfect for Sephora Collection fans."

The wait list is currently open so I'd recommend pre-ordering the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024 so you don't miss out. And if you really can't wait to find out what's inside, keep scrolling for a spoiler...

Our verdict on the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024

Even as someone who both reviews and personally shops beauty advent calendars (and I’ve pretty much seen them all) the Sephora Advent Calendar boasts a truly impressive haul. I'm especially impressed with the great mix of beauty products from exclusive luxury skincare to celebrity brands and some of the most coveted trending and viral beauty products of the year.

It's an incredible value, saving over £800 if you consider shopping the products separately. And no matter whether you're into skincare or makeup, or everything in between, I love that these beauty gifts have such a wide range, from makeup and hair care to body care and accessories - it's truly a head to toe treat!  

Last year’s Sephora Advent Calendar sold out, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the 2024 version flies off the virtual shelves, too. 

So is it worth the money? Our verdict is yes! The run up to Christmas is guaranteed to be as gorgeous as you are. 

What's inside the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024

If you don't want to know what's inside, stop reading now! But if you're the kind of person who likes to peek at their Christmas gifts before the big day, you'll want to keep scrolling.

sephora favorites advent calendar 2024 whats inside

Here's what's inside...

  •  111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask
  • Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml
  • Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand Light/Medium 12ml
  • Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum 90ml
  • Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant 74g
  • Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream 75ml
  • MALIN+GOETZ Lip Moisturizer 10ml
  • Commodity Milk+ Bold Eau de Parfum 10ml
  • Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml
  • Medik8 Clarity Peptides Serum 30ml
  • L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml
  • DRUNK ELEPHANT Protini™ Polypeptide Cream 15ml + D Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops 5ml
  • Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster 30ml
  • BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner 150ml
  • MAC MACstack Mascara - Brown 12ml
  • Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer 50ml
  • Skinfix Triple Lipid + Collagen Eye Treatment Full Size 15ml
  • Glossier G Suit Soft touch lip crème (Lane) 6ml
  • NEOM Organics London Happiness Scented Candle 1-Wick 185g
  • Hello Klean Nourishing Micronutrient Wash 400ml
  • Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Extreme 75ml
  • Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse Travel Size 50ml
  • Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil - Happy 3ml
  • Makeup By Mario Rosy Glam Quad Eyeshadow Palette 4.8g
  • Huda Beauty Original Liquid Matte Lipstick Full Size - Bombshell 4.2ml
  • NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Dragon Girl 0.8g
  • Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum 2ml
  • Sephora Collection Nail Polish - 902 Bronze Shine 6.5ml
  • Sephora Collection Top Coat 10ml
  • Sephora Collection Make It Glow Liquid Highlighter - 03 Sunset Shine 10ml
  • Sephora Collection Love The Lift Instant Curl And Lifted Volume Mascara 5ml
  • amika perk up dry shampoo 1oz
  • Straand The Miracle Worker Scalp Scrub 200ml
  • Moroccanoil Treatment Oil 25ml
  • Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 25ml
  • Glossier You Eau de Parfum Rollerball 8ml
  • Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum 50ml
  • Fugazzi Fragrances Angel Dust Eau de Parfum 8ml
  • Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml

Who doesn’t love a beauty gift to open every day in the run-up to Christmas? And the 2024 Sephora beauty advent calendars are a true delight, chock full of everything you’ll need for a glamorous Christmas season.

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Sephora to create this content. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

