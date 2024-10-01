Sephora's 2024 advent calendar has 24 full-sized beauty gifts inside and I just know it's going to sell out

I’ve been writing about advent calendars for quite a few years now, and I always have the absolute best offerings each Christmas on my radar.

An annual favourite is Sephora - one of my personal go-to beauty retailers - which manages to come out with not just one, but multiple great countdowns every festive season without fail.

The star of the show this year, though, is the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar, which features 40 - yes, 40! - products to enjoy over 25-days as you wait for Christmas. With a price tag of £199, the full advent calendar is worth a jaw-dropping £1,000!

Nestled in a beautiful gift box, the over three dozen beauty presents feature Sephora’s pick of top beauty brands that you know and love - or maybe just always wanted to try.

Imagine opening a gift from TikTok famous and celebrity favourite brands like Rare Beauty, Glossier, Glow Recipe and Makeup By Mario every single day in the run-up to Christmas.

SEPHORA FAVORITES Advent Calendar - worth £1,000 £199 at Sephora

Price: £199 Value: £1,000 What's inside: 40 beauty gifts from premium brands, including 24 full-sized products Why it’s such a treat: "It's truly amazing how many trending, viral and just plain coveted premium brands and products are nestled in this gorgeous advent calendar: Rare Beauty, Glossier, Glow Recipe, 111Skin, Charlotte Tilbury, Makeup By Mario & MORE. And so many full-sized products - that really makes it fun (and worth the price tag). Wow!"

There’s everything from makeup to skincare, fragrances, hair care and and home scents from exclusive beauty brands like 111Skin, Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and Tatcha; viral products like BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner and GrandeLash; and icons like MAC and Charlotte Tilbury. You'll even find Taylor Swift's favourite NARS lip shade!

And while there are some beauty advent calendars which rely on mini sizes, Sephora’s hand-selected festive season treasure trove includes an impressive 24 full-sized beauty treats.

But be aware: Sephora advent calendars - which this year also includes the 24-day Moving Lights Advent Calendar (£49.99) and Moving Lights Premium Advent Calendar (£79.99), both filled with SEPHORA COLLECTION surprises - are always an all-but-guaranteed sellout. The much-in-demand beauty countdowns should probably top your immediate wish list whether you’ve been naughty or nice!

SEPHORA COLLECTION Moving Lights Advent Calendar £49.99 at Sephora

Price: £49.99

Value: £99 What’s inside: 24 daily beauty goodies, including 1 exclusive product

Highlights include: Cherry lip mask, an eye roller and Love the Lift mini mascara Why it’s such a treat: "This 24-day advent calendar is one of the most affordable beauty advent calendars available this year. For under £50 you’ll get everything you need for your festive season glow-up, PLUS there’s a new-this-year exclusive surprise on the last day setting it apart from the 2023 version."



SEPHORA COLLECTION Moving Lights Premium Advent Calendar £79.99 at Sephora

Price: £79.99 Value: £177 What’s inside: 15 standard-size products, 4 travel sizes and 5 accessories.

24 QR codes to access Instagram beauty tutorials each day

Why it’s such a treat: "There are 24 Sephora Collection gifts inside across every category from makeup and skincare to bath and even accessories! Plus over a dozen standard-size gifts - this is just perfect for Sephora Collection fans."

The wait list is currently open so I'd recommend pre-ordering the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024 so you don't miss out. And if you really can't wait to find out what's inside, keep scrolling for a spoiler...

Our verdict on the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024

Even as someone who both reviews and personally shops beauty advent calendars (and I’ve pretty much seen them all) the Sephora Advent Calendar boasts a truly impressive haul. I'm especially impressed with the great mix of beauty products from exclusive luxury skincare to celebrity brands and some of the most coveted trending and viral beauty products of the year.

It's an incredible value, saving over £800 if you consider shopping the products separately. And no matter whether you're into skincare or makeup, or everything in between, I love that these beauty gifts have such a wide range, from makeup and hair care to body care and accessories - it's truly a head to toe treat!

Last year’s Sephora Advent Calendar sold out, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the 2024 version flies off the virtual shelves, too.

So is it worth the money? Our verdict is yes! The run up to Christmas is guaranteed to be as gorgeous as you are.

What's inside the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar 2024

If you don't want to know what's inside, stop reading now! But if you're the kind of person who likes to peek at their Christmas gifts before the big day, you'll want to keep scrolling.

Here's what's inside...

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask

Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand Light/Medium 12ml

Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum 90ml

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant 74g

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream 75ml

MALIN+GOETZ Lip Moisturizer 10ml

Commodity Milk+ Bold Eau de Parfum 10ml

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml

Medik8 Clarity Peptides Serum 30ml

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml

DRUNK ELEPHANT Protini™ Polypeptide Cream 15ml + D Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops 5ml

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster 30ml

BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner 150ml

MAC MACstack Mascara - Brown 12ml

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer 50ml

Skinfix Triple Lipid + Collagen Eye Treatment Full Size 15ml

Glossier G Suit Soft touch lip crème (Lane) 6ml

NEOM Organics London Happiness Scented Candle 1-Wick 185g

Hello Klean Nourishing Micronutrient Wash 400ml

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Extreme 75ml

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse Travel Size 50ml

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil - Happy 3ml

Makeup By Mario Rosy Glam Quad Eyeshadow Palette 4.8g

Huda Beauty Original Liquid Matte Lipstick Full Size - Bombshell 4.2ml

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Dragon Girl 0.8g

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum 2ml

Sephora Collection Nail Polish - 902 Bronze Shine 6.5ml

Sephora Collection Top Coat 10ml

Sephora Collection Make It Glow Liquid Highlighter - 03 Sunset Shine 10ml

Sephora Collection Love The Lift Instant Curl And Lifted Volume Mascara 5ml

amika perk up dry shampoo 1oz

Straand The Miracle Worker Scalp Scrub 200ml

Moroccanoil Treatment Oil 25ml

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 25ml

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Rollerball 8ml

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum 50ml

Fugazzi Fragrances Angel Dust Eau de Parfum 8ml

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml

Who doesn’t love a beauty gift to open every day in the run-up to Christmas? And the 2024 Sephora beauty advent calendars are a true delight, chock full of everything you’ll need for a glamorous Christmas season.

