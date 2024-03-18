Rita Ora's easy slicked-back bob is going to be spring 2024's biggest hairstyle

Rita Ora isn't shy in switching up her look. Last month the Masked Singer judge looked unrecognisable after she chopped off her waist-length locks before debuting a chin-grazing caramel bob and now, she's fully embracing her new 'do.

Sporting an androgynous undone, crisp white shirt and smart tailored trousers, the 33-year-old showcased how she's wearing her new cropped cut to her 16.1 million Instagram followers while she enjoyed a weekend in New York.

In the short clip, Rita showed how she applied conditioner to her hair, saturating from root to tip before slicking it back into place. A genius way of getting some intense hydration into your hair - kudos Rita.

Talking to fans and running her fingers through her hair, Rita explained, "I've just slicked my hair back, I've just literally put in some conditioner really and a bit of hairspray."

© Instagram @ritaora Rita rocked the slick-back look with Nick Von K earrings

While we were admiring the singer's versatility and love of changing up her style, we couldn't help but notice a new hair trend starting to form as wearing her hair in a very, very similar style over the weekend was actress Sydney Sweeney. Could this be the start of the slick-back bob spring trend? We think so.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney attends the LA premiere of her new film, Immaculate

Attending the premier of her new horror film Immaculate, the Euphoria star ditched her trademark old-Hollywood blowout for a more androgynous look by slicking her hair back and allowing a cute kiss curl to fall over one eye. The actress, like Rita, also teamed the look with a monochrome outfit.

Want to try this memorable, Elvis-esque look? It's easy to achieve and takes a fraction of a second but while wet-look gel might be the product you automatically reach for, it can turn the hair crispy so take a leaf out of Rita's book and opt for conditioner. It will keep the hair soft and supple.