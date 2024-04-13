Wedding hair trends 2024: the must-know bridal styles according to an expert

If you're a 2024 bride-to-be, first of all, congratulations. Secondly, have you considered how you're going to tie the knot?

Not with your spouse (we assumed you've planned when and where you're going to say 'I do' by now), but this task isn't just reserved for vows and rings.

Chances are, you'll entrust the expertise of a professional hairstylist to ensure your tresses are flawless on your wedding day – adept at tying the knot in all forms, whether you're after a sophisticated chignon bun, an elegant half-up half-down look, or something entirely unique.

If you're still deciding on the perfect 'do for you this year, let award-winning bridal hair stylist Lisa Marie Smith be your guide.

She also explains that "half-up half-down styles secured with a bow have been popular," confirming that hairstyles we saw on the SS24 runways including balletcore-esque bows, opulent pearls and light-catching gems, have made their way to the bridal beauty domain. © Getty Chanel Couture SS24

From advice on choosing a style to details on the 2024 hair trends, read on to see Lisa's expert advice to help you say 'I do' to the perfect wedding style this year:

Naturally, every bride is different. What would be your main piece of advice when it comes to choosing a wedding hairstyle?

© Instagram / @lisamariehair__ Try to choose a style with a similar hair colour to your own [when looking for inspiration]. Some of the light multi-tonal textured styles will lose all the definition on dark hair and may look completely different. Also, it’s important to note that a lot of the styles have clip-in extensions added for volume or length. I recommend using them if you’ve seen the style of your dreams but your hair is on the thinner side. It can be achieved!

Which three bridal hair trends have been popular with your clients recently?

The most popular hair trends have been the textured French pleat, soft glam waves and the polished sleek bun.

The pleat has had a major comeback recently but this time with lots of beautiful texture and loose tendrils framing the face & spilling from the pleat. It’s a gorgeous super chic style that’s been updated to look effortless and undone.

has had a major comeback recently but this time with lots of beautiful texture and loose tendrils framing the face & spilling from the pleat. It’s a gorgeous super chic style that’s been updated to look effortless and undone. Glam waves are replacing the structured Hollywood waves that were everywhere a few years ago. These are softer, bouncier and a lot more low maintenance. They still have the glamorous effect of a Hollywood film star but have a slightly more relaxed feel about them. Usually, it’s seen with a side parting and tucked behind one ear.

are replacing the structured Hollywood waves that were everywhere a few years ago. These are softer, bouncier and a lot more low maintenance. They still have the glamorous effect of a Hollywood film star but have a slightly more relaxed feel about them. Usually, it’s seen with a side parting and tucked behind one ear. The sleek bun is huge at the moment. It’s mostly seen with a centre parting with no face-framing pieces. The bun itself is very minimal fuss and creates a very beautiful, graceful and elegant overall look. It can be worn low at the nape of the neck or mid to high which is a great choice for those dresses with a high neck or a lot of detail.

Do you personally have a favourite recent celebrity bridal hairstyle? Why do you love it? I think my favourite might have to be the gorgeous sleek bun styles worn by Sofia Richie and Sophie Habboo. These styles are super sophisticated whilst also being bang on trend. It’s a great choice of hairstyle no matter the weather. © Instagram / @willisgalbraithhair Sophie Habboo's slicked bun created by Willis Galbraith

Do you often find people wanting to emulate the hair of high-profile brides?

Not usually. Sometimes I’m shown images of celebrities on their wedding day. But usually, they are styles chosen from Instagram or Pinterest. I did get a lot of requests for a tousled Pamela Anderson-inspired updo last year though!