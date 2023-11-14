A Hairstylist's Secrets For Making Fine Hair Big, Bouncy And Full Of Volume

One of the most sought after hairstyles is one with lots of body, movement and volume. But, if you have fine hair you'll know the pain of getting your style to stay put and just 30 minutes after an arm-aching blow dry, all your volume can be lost.

To re-create a salon-worthy style, there are a few crucial steps you should be following and according to Sharleen Oldaker, celebrity hairstylist at London's Salon Sloane, a few essential products to never be without.

Start With Your Cut:

It's tempting to think that a cut with lots of short layers is more suitable for creating volume but Sharleen warns against this as layers often mean your hair won't hold as well, "Ask your hair stylist for the outline to be cut blunt keeping layers to a minimum," says Sharleen. "A good strong shape will hold a nice bouncy blow dry and keep your style well."

"If your hair is fine, avid any sort of short graduation. Fewer layers are the way to go," Sharleen explains. If you're scared of a blunt cut, add definition around the edges. "Some simple shaping around the face or a fringe can add to the illusion of fuller, thicker hair."

It's All In The Roots:

Volume and creating the illusion of thicker hair, all starts at the roots. When styling your hair, the key is to get as much projection at the scalp as possible. "Start by applying a good volume spray on the roots before rough drying the hair until it's at least 90 per cent dry," says Sharleen. "Then, with a high quality round brush, section the hair from the front hair line. Blow dry the hair in a forwards direction, as far back as the crown in small sections."

"Once all the hair is covering your face and dry, flip the hair backwards and into the desired position. This create's amazing volume from the root and this is important for fine hair. To create the volume in the mid-lengths use velcro rollers for bounce and movement."

Stretch Out Your Style:

There's no point in spending your time perfecting a big, bouncy blow dry without making it last longer than one drink at the bar. To make your style go further, Sharleen advises regular maintenance and life-extending product, "To keep a good blow dry for a few days, make sure the condition of the hair is at its best by applying weekly treatments. Use a good styling spray or mousse when you create the volume and on day two, use a dry shampoo to take out any oil from the scalp. This will add texture and bring the volume back."

Why you should trust Emma North:

Emma is Hello! Fashion’s Deputy Beauty Editor. Focusing on all things hair, makeup and skin related, there's not a foundation she hasn't tried. When not writing about beauty, you’ll often find her trying to sneak into London's top restaurants or trawling the Beauty Halls of Harrods.

How We Chose:

Ingredients: The components of these products are carefully selected to address common issues with fine hair. They contain proven ingredients and properties that can enhance the condition of your hair.

Efficacy: Emma personally endorses these high-performing products, as she has found them to be particularly effective for fine hair.

Get your Fine Hair Fix:

JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo

Editor's note: Fine hair tends to turn greasy quickly but a light, moisturising daily shampoo, like this one from hair queen Jonathan Van Ness, is enough to cleanse the hair without weighing it down. It'll help promote body but doesn't leave hair feeling over-nourished or sticky. £18.00 AT SPACE NK

Hair Rituel by Sisley Volumizing Spray

Editor's note: Styling sprays can make your hair feel dirty but this one from Hair Ritual by Sisley changes all that. It's light, packs each strand with plenty of volume and smells amazing. It lasts too. Spray it on in the morning and your hair will still look glam come after work drinks. £78.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

Philip Kingsley One More Day Refreshing Dry Shampoo

Editor's note: A saving grace for those with fine hair. This style refresher won't leave a white residue in dark hair and soaks up extra oil that can turn your roots flat and lank. It's pricier than other dry shampoos but worth every penny as a little goes a long way. £23.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

YS Park G-Series Curl Shine Styler Brush

Editor's note: Not all hairbrushes are created equal and every hairstylist will tell you how important it is to invest in good quality brushes, like this one from Y.S. Park. Its clever design ensures hair is brushed evenly without tugging and helps to give volume at the roots. £45.85 AT CHRIS AND SONS

