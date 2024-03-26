Zendaya debuts striking new 'buttercup blonde' hair for spring

With the clocks changing this weekend we are well and truly ready to switch up our look for spring and we aren’t lying when we say we will be running to the salon with inspiration pics of Zendaya.

The Dune actress debuted a blonde iteration of her infamous bob, fashioned into a chic up-do for the Australian premiere of her latest movie, Challengers.

Her stylist Law Roach, who was responsible for her epic sci-fi inspired Dune: Part Two tour-drobe, has already shared a behind-the-scenes video of her showing off her new 'do in a blue co-ord, as well as a dazzling shot of her in full glam.

The 27-year-old transformed her dark brunette strands into the most wearable shade of 'buttercup blonde', a warm, sun-kissed shade that everyone is going to be asking for this season.

Loved by celebs including Beyoncé and Sofia Richie, it’s a universally flattering tone that’s perfect for anyone who is looking to give their look a summery switch-up.

Michelle Billington, hair expert at Jerome Russell Bblonde, says it’s the ideal shade for brunettes looking to go lighter for the summer months: “It can be tricky to take brunette hair to an ash blonde hue so this is the perfect shade for those with darker bases.”

And the best part? It’s also low-maintenance so you won’t have to worry about darting to the salon every three weeks for root touch-ups. Just make sure to keep your toning shampoo to hand.

“As buttercup blonde has a more natural appearance than lighter shades of blonde, your roots coming through will only add to the look,” explains Michelle.

The new look is a far cry from the sci-fi vibes she channelled for her last tour which has us thinking, what’s in store for the rest of the Challengers press run? It’s the story of a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach so we can’t wait to see what sporty-chic styles she’ll be channelling. Strawberries and cream while we wait, anyone?