Julia Fox just wore a dry cleaning bag as a dress and it's peak weird-girl aesthetic

Julia Fox never ever strays from her wacky sartorial agenda, regardless of the time or place.

From microscopic chainmail bikinis, earrings made out of DVD discs of Paris Hilton's show The Simple Life, a bionic eyepatch and a transparent handbag full of condoms, there are literally no boundaries when it comes to her iconic wardrobe.

The Uncut Gems actress, model and former girlfriend of Kanye West is recognised for wearing outfits beyond even the wildest of fashion imaginations and she stepped out in London on Tuesday night wearing one of her most bizarre outfits to date.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox in London

Taking ‘straight from the dry cleaners’ to the most literal sense, Julia wore a dry cleaning garment bag attached to a necklace around her neck, which hung down her front with ‘Figura Services Limited’ printed across it.

Inside the transparent bag was an exquisite freshly pressed, pristine white shirt with a statement collar, that we could see ourselves wearing the OG way - on the body.

Contrary to initial thoughts, Figura Services is not an actual laundry company, but a London-based label founded in 2021 and Julia's ensemble was from its AW23 'Damage Done' collection.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia wore a dry cleaning bag around her neck attached to a necklace

In an interview with Fashion United, the brand's designers Celeste and Valerio explained the inspiration behind their collection: ‘The Damage Done’ evokes the idea of a laboratory experiment gone wrong. Humans are curious, but they also fear where their curiosity will lead them – Overconfidence breeds tragedy and a monster rises from the storm. The pieces making up this collection emphasise the theme of wrongness, alongside the laboratory aesthetic as the core of the brand’s DNA.

She paired the look with white boxers style shorts, white calf-high boots and a white shoulder bag.

High-fashion boxer shorts were a major trend over the last two summers, worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But of course, only Julia Fox is brave enough to wear them on an autumn evening in London paired with a loose hanging laundry bag...