What is Botox in a bottle? 7 best serums to shop now

It seems like every time we open TikTok, our For You pages are taken over by a new beauty trend. From the French-girl fringe to the tomato girl aesthetic, trends are hurtling towards us faster than ever.

The latest craze? Users are calling it 'Botox in a bottle' - efficacious wrinkle-smoothing serums that plump lines and restore skin's 'bounce.' But, is this just an unsubstantiated social media frenzy or do these serums rival a trip to the clinic?

Does Botox in a bottle really work?

Of course, it's important to acknowledge that no skincare will mimic the exact effects of a neuromodulator like Botox or Xeomin but skincare can be a part of tackling wrinkles. "An effective skincare regime works primarily by nourishing and protecting the skin through the use of topical products and these products can address various skin concerns like hydration, acne, aging, and uneven skin tone," explains Dr Vahe Karimyan, plastic surgeon & founder of Doctor V Clinic.

"Botox on the other hand, works by temporarily paralysing or weakening specific facial muscles to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It blocks signals from the nerves to the muscles, preventing them from contracting, which smoothens out the skin."

What's the closest thing to Botox in a bottle?

Injectables like Botox aren't for everyone and aren't always necessary. Modern skincare formulas are sophisticated and this is changing the way we look after our skin. Needle-less options such as potent serums and high-tech moisturisers work to improve the quality of the skin and can even rival treatments like Botox.

Is it unrealistic to expect a complete eradication of lines just using skincare? Yes but, it can certainly help. "Skincare products are a longer term approach to improving your skin quality," explains Dr Selena Langdon, aesthetic doctor & founder of Berkshire Aesthetics. "Botox is quite different as it specifically targets the action of muscles, thereby helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles created by facial movements."

The buys chosen below are products that I (Hello! Fashion's deputy beauty editor Emma North) personally really rate. I've tried both Botox and every serum you can think of and these one's came out on top. Texture and results: After testing an infinite number of serums during my career, these are the formulations that are pleasant to use and feel incredible on the skin. I judged the results over many uses to give a well-rounded opinion on their efficacy and looked at my skin with a magnifying mirror to determine their skin-smoothing ability.

Hello! Fashion shares the best 'Botox in a bottle' serums to nourish your skin:

Best 'Botox in a bottle' Serums Argireline Solution 10% The Ordinary Key Ingredients Eight types of hyaluronic acid. What we love: Contains Acetyl Hexapeptide-3 Lightweight and non-greasy What we don't like: Quite a basic formula This is the Botox in a bottle product going viral on TikTok. It's a fantastic and affordable daily serum to address fine lines and some studies have shown promising results on its ability to tackle wrinkles. £9.20 AT BOOTS

Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum L'Oréal Paris Key Ingredients 0.2% pure retinol overnight treatment serum. What we love: Contains 0.2% pure retinol Hydrating for dry skin Evens out skin tone too What we don't like: Sensitive skin might find it irritating This retinol-based serum is packed with anti-ageing properties, it evens out skin tone leaving it looking smoother, softer and more radiant and over time, works to smooth fine lines. £31.99 AT BOOTS

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Key Ingredients Formulated with Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® technology - a unique blend of natural amino acids. What we love: Firming, lifting and smoothing serum Hydrating for dry skin Non-greasy What we don't like: Pricey "I’m only interested in skincare that truly delivers," says Victoria herself. "This clean formula, backed by Professor Bader’s TFC8® technology, both defends and repairs the skin. It’s my powerful solution for a healthy, glowing complexion." £116.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum Lancôme Key Ingredients A pre and probiotic infused serum that boosts glow. What we love: Also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C

Silky texture Suitable for day/night What we don't like: Not the most potent formula A radiance boosting serum that keeps skin supple and bouncy. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, it also helps to address hydration levels and pigmentation. £67.00 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

Liquid Peptides Medik8 Key Ingredients A daily serum that smooths, plumps and hydrates your complexion. What we love: Contains ten different types of peptides Light, liquid texture Suitable for day/night What we don't like: Nothing - we love this one A lightweight everyday serum that sits well under makeup and works alongside your SPF to combat fine lines and smooth wrinkles. The result? Firmer and younger looking skin. £55.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Perfectionist Pro Rapid Firm + Lift Serum Estée Lauder Key Ingredients A skin-strengthening formula that lifts and firms.

What we love: Contains hexapeptides 8 + 9 Hydrating on dry skin A little goes a long way What we don't like: Oily skin might find it too hydrating For ageing skin that's lost its firmness, this serum is a gamechanger. Packed with skin rejuvenating ingredients including two types of hexapeptides, it's silky and hydrating and helps with fine lines and wrinkles. £77.00 AT ESTEE LAUDER

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Contour Serum Shiseido Key Ingredients A silky serum that smoothes out wrinkles, plumps up lines and moisturises. What we love: Contains japanese algae Silky and a lovely base for makeup What we don't like: Quite pricey This serum helps restore hydration and plumpness to tired, crepey skin. A little goes a long way with this formula and it feels wonderfully luxurious to use. It's easily absorbed into the skin and sits very well under makeup. £94.00 AT JOHN LEWIS



Emma is Hello! Fashion’s Deputy Beauty Editor. Focusing on all things hair, makeup and skin related, there's not a foundation she hasn't tried nor a cleanser that hasn't graced her bathroom. When not writing about beauty, you’ll often find her trawling the Beauty Halls of Harrods, seeking new launches and discovering the latest formula developments.