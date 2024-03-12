Victoria Beckham just dropped three new eyeshadow shades and they're perfect for spring

Since its launch in 2019, Victoria Beckham Beauty has gone from strength to strength, proving that Victoria doesn't just know fashion, she's a beauty expert too. If you haven't yet tried her products, you could be forgiven for thinking it's just another celebrity beauty brand but the luxurious packaging and expertly crafted formulas prove otherwise and the collection is continuously growing.

Following on from the recent successful launch of Victoria's Daily Cleansing Protocol, created in collaboration with renowned aesthetician Melanie Grant, Victoria Beckham Beauty has just announced the launch of three new EyeWear colours.

Influenced by her SS24 collection, which was inspired by Victoria's formative years where she spent time studying classic and contemporary ballet and musical theatre and featured soft, delicate, floating fabrics in a range of muted colours, the three new shades are perfect for new season makeup looks.

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Victoria Beckham Beauty's latest Eyewear shadow sticks

Whether it's Ballet - a shimmery warm pink, Cornflower - a matte sky blue or Shroom - a shimmery storm grey, the three shades are all unbelievably creamy and blend with ease. It's important not to confuse this with smudging and fading though, which so many cream shadows are prone to do. Once these shadows have been blended, the colour sticks to the lids and stays just as pigmented as when you first applied.

The EyeWear sticks are incredibly versatile though. One layer and you'll get a light wash on the lids, build up the layers and you're left with an opaque pigment. Similarly, the sticks can also be used as eyeliner and the small, precise wands allow you to get in close to the lash line.

@victoriabeckham NEW! EYEWEAR SHADE in SHROOM! 🍄 EyeWear is the Eyeshadow stick I use every day, and I’ve found a new smoky eye combo for Spring… EyeWear in Shroom, paired with my Satin Kajal Liner in Cinnamon. Shroom is such a wearable shade, in the same palette as Pecan and Caramel but a cooler, neutral tone. As always, I build up my EyeWear slowly blending as I apply and then use Satin Kajal Liner at the end to add further definition around the eye. Shop EyeWear in Shroom now at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and at 36 Dover Street. #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

Telling her audience how much she loves the shade Shroom, Victoria's most recent TikTok video gave us a first-hand look at how she applies the EyeWear sticks. "EyeWear is the Eyeshadow stick I use every day, and I’ve found a new smoky eye combo for Spring… EyeWear in Shroom, paired with my Satin Kajal Liner in Cinnamon. As always, I build up my EyeWear slowly, blending as I apply and then use Satin Kajal Liner at the end to add further definition around the eye."

Priced at £33 each, they're at the pricier end of things but you can expect to pay a little more for superior quality. We guarantee though, if you've never tried Victoria Beckham Beauty and you're looking to add some colour into your spring look, give these a try and you might be pleasantly surprised.