I tried Hailey Bieber's favourite perfume and a stranger asked me out on a date

As much as it pains me to admit, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber has an unwavering influence on my beauty choices. From glazed donut manicures to her plumping Peptide Lip Treatment, if Hailey swears by it - I'll try it.

So when I found out which perfume Hailey Bieber wears on the daily, I had to give it a sniff to see what Mrs Justin Bieber smells like.

Is this a desperate attempt at putting myself one degree of separation from Hailey? Absolutely, but I make no apologies. I think given half the chance, we'd all like to see what our favourite celebs smell like - apparently J Lo smells amazing.

© Instagram @haileybieber Hailey's a scent-sation

Before I dug out old interviews of Hailey's in research of this feature, I quietly assumed that Hailey's chosen scent would reflect her whole vibe. The clean girl aesthetic, minimalist approach to makeup and natural, glossy hair all scream white, fresh florals to me.

But, could I be wrong? Would my beauty muse dabble in something warmer, muskier and more comforting like sandalwood or amber?

MORE: Hailey Bieber brings back the iridescent manicure

RELATED: Did Hailey Bieber just tease Rhode makeup?

© Instagram @haileybieber Hailey's my clean girl queen

What perfume does Hailey Bieber wear?

My gut instinct was right. Hailey's favourite fragrance is none other than a blooming bouquet of florals. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Hailey mentions that she dabbles in different scents but the exact perfume she's "always going back to" is none other than Ex Nihilo's Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum.

© Ex Nihilo Hailey plays around with fragrance but this one, she "always goes back to"

A white floral scent, its notes of fragrant peony, orange blossom and jasmine sit nicely with fruitier peach and lychee. It's ultra-feminine, delicate and fresh without being green and stays grounded with a base of musk, wood and moss accords. The nose behind the scent? Quentin Bisch, the man behind Carolina Herrera's Good Girl and Delina from Pafums de Marly.

Priced at £180 for 50ml, it's more expensive than most fragrances but its longevity is quite something. I sprayed this on my pulse points in the morning before heading off to work and could still sniff it on my skin as I sank into bed later that evening. Perhaps the most surprising effect of this fragrance though occurred during my morning commute when I was approached by a stranger and asked out on a date.

Admittedly, the two actions could be unrelated but hear me out... it's possible they're inextricably linked. Could this be the Hailey scent-effect? I'll wear it again and keep you posted!