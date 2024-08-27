Sydney Sweeney just perfected 'lazy girl' makeup in 4 easy steps

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Gen Z fashion icon Sydney Sweeney is once again setting trends, proving that a full face of makeup is so millennial.

The star of Euphoria and The White Lotus has become as renowned for her effortless style as she is for her acting. Now, she’s showing the world how to achieve a fresh, natural look with minimal effort, coining what could be the ultimate ‘lazy girl’ makeup routine.

Sydney's solution for easy summer makeup is all about simplicity, focusing on enhancing natural beauty rather than masking it. In the video tutorial she shared with her followers on Instagram, she begins by applying foundation in a way that feels both relatable and attainable.

Instead of using brushes or sponges, Sydney dots foundation around her face, concentrating on areas where redness and dark circles are most noticeable, such as around her nose and under her eyes. She then uses her fingers to blend the product into her skin, creating a smooth and even base.

Sydney is a big fan of Armani’s Luminous Silk range

This method not only saves time but also gives the skin a more natural finish. All the products Sydney uses are from Armani’s Luminous Silk range, known for its ability to blur imperfections while delivering a luminous, long-lasting finish. The formula of her foundation contains “Micro–fil™ technology allows colour pigments to lay flat for seamless blending and layering that never looks cakey.”

Next, she adds a pop of colour to her cheeks with blush. Sydney opts for the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint, a skin-fusing liquid blush that imparts a healthy, just-pinched look. The blush’s watercolour transformative technology is inspired by the brand’s lipstick formulation, combining intense colour with lightweight blendability. Using her fingers, she effortlessly blends the blush onto her cheeks, ensuring a seamless and natural glow.

The actress gently applies blush with her fingers

To set everything in place, Sydney lightly dusts Luminous Silk Creamy Bronzing Powder over her face with a brush. This step locks in her makeup while maintaining the natural luminosity of her skin.

Finally, she returns to her blush product, but this time for her lips. She dots the same pigment onto her lips and blends it in roughly with her fingers for a blurred lip, creating a cohesive and effortlessly chic look.

Sydney applied her bronzer with a large makeup brush

Armani encourages using hands for application, just as Sydney does. The brand suggests working the products into the skin “Using fingertips… with fluid movements,” and to “Add more layers to seamlessly build coverage.”

With this routine, Sydney Sweeney has mastered the art of the 'lazy girl' makeup—simple, effective, and undeniably effortless.