Margot Robbie is 'very honoured' to be the new face of Chanel N°5

Chanel has just announced that Margot Robbie will be the new face of its advertising campaign for the iconic N°5 perfume.

The Aussie actress, who has been a Chanel ambassador since March 2018, joins a prestigious lineage of actresses who have represented this legendary scent.

Marilyn Monroe famously elevated the perfume’s allure with her provocative admission that she wore “a few drops of N˚5” to bed. But it was actually Coco Chanel herself who was the first face of the fragrance, appearing in the advertisement in 1937.

Margot Robbie is the new face of Chanel No5

Other notable women who have embodied N°5 include Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Carole Bouquet, as well as Ali MacGraw and Lauren Hutton. Let’s not forget Catherine Deneuve of course, who was famously photographed by Richard Avedon for the campaign in 1972.

“I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world,” Margot Robbie expressed in a statement about the role, “It’s incredible to be a part of it. There’s such an impressive lineage of women who’ve been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honoured to be joining that long list of incredible talents.”

Chanel shared captivating images of the 'Barbie' actress ahead of the fragrance's campaign launch in October

Robbie continues to expand her versatile career through powerful roles which clearly have elevated her to Chanel N˚5 status. After her breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, she earned acclaim for her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She then of course received her first Oscar nomination for I, Tonya. Most recently, she produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the global sensation that garnered eight Oscar nominations.

“An Academy Award nominated actress and a visionary producer, Margot Robbie is a woman who has decided to create the conditions for her own accomplishments, always with the desire to tell stories carried by strong female figures in mind,” Chanel explained. In addition to her acting achievements, Robbie is a producer with numerous projects in development through her LuckyChap, dedicated to championing female stories and emerging filmmakers.

“Her career as an actress and producer is impressive, her aura is irresistible, her charisma, both powerful and serene, resonates in every way with the unique character of the iconic N°5,” the brand said of its new face. The campaign featuring Margot Robbie will debut in October 2024, and we can’t wait to see how she embodies the timeless elegance of N°5.

What does Chanel N°5 smell like:

Chanel No. 5 is a floral blend centered around May rose and jasmine, with vibrant citrus top notes. Aldehydes add a distinctive character, while the soft warmth of bourbon vanilla leaves a deeply sensual trail. "Thanks to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s foresight, the brand is still the top choice for well-heeled women to spritz to this day. The story of Chanel’s iconic perfume starts in 1921, when master perfumer Ernest Beaux (aka the creator of Chanel N°5) was asked to create a fragrance that was a ‘medley’ of florals for Coco Chanel’s well-heeled clients," explains H! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon.

It is “an expression of something abstract that you can't recognise,” Olivier Polge told H! Fashion on location at Chanel’s historic farm in Grasse last year. Olivier Polge is the son of legendary perfumer Jacques Polge, who served as Chanel's in-house perfumer for 37 years. In 2015 Olivier became the fourth nose in the history of the House.