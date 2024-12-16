The Christmas makeup heroes beauty editors genuinely use

We're deep into December, which can only mean one thing - party makeup! Whether you're dusting your eyes with glitter to celebrate with friends or slicking on red lipstick to host family at home, 'tis the season to shimmer and shine.

From budget beauty essentials to high-end buys, these are the sparkle season must-haves we're reaching for to amplify our makeup.

For flawless skin: NARS 'Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation', £41, and Charlotte Tilbury 'Hollywood Flawless Filter', £39

"As someone with pigmented and breakout prone skin, my focus for party makeup is always base. If my base feels like it's doing the heavy lifting, just a touch of shimmer on the eyes, glossy lips and a generous dose of blush will carry me through.

"I saw people on TikTok mixing the Charlotte Tilbury 'Flawless Filter' with NARS 'Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation' for a power duo and can confirm this has become my go-to for evenings.

"The 'Flawless Filter' adds a radiant base that reflects light and gives a lit-from-within look, whilst the NARS 'Longwear Foundation' sets it all in and makes the overall finish silky as opposed to shiny. Honestly, my favourite combination for the ultimate glowing, natural looking and long-lasting finish." – Loved by Sidra Imtiaz, beauty writer.

For subtle sparkle: e.l.f 'Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow' in Flirty Birdy, £6

"I'm a minimal makeup person, and even at Christmas time, I take a less-is-more approach. But that doesn't mean to say I'm not into my sparkle. It just needs to be a hint of shimmer rather than a full-on splash.

"I apply this as eyeliner - just along the edge of my upper lash line, stretching it from the inner to outer corner. It's subtle and stylish plus so easy to use.

"If I want to add extra shimmer, I dab some onto my eyelid too and blend it with my finger. I finish off with two coats of black mascara." – Loved by Donna Francis, HELLO! beauty expert.

For all-out glitter: Victoria Beckham 'Lid Lustre Eyeshadow', £33

"No December beauty look is complete without a liberal dusting of sparkle, and this eyeshadow from VB is the one I always reach for when I want to add a touch of luxury to my makeup.

"Victoria says 'Lid Lustre' creates 'intense gem-like shimmer' with the finely pressed shadow made from actual crushed crystals, delivering ethereal sparkle with just the lightest layer.

"I pat it onto the back of my hand first, then apply it to my lids for a more subtle take on all-out sparkle, but it easily layers for a more impactful look. VB says she likes the green emerald shade best, whereas my favourite is Velvet, an olive-flecked gold. I also wear the silver shade Mirror, but I'm a gold girl at heart.

"For even more sparkle, I line my eyes with Victoria Beckham Beauty's 'Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze' to complete the look." - Loved by Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor.

For an angelic glow: Studio 10 'Skin Lift Glow-plexion', £26

"I have a failsafe party trick that makes my skin look like it's glowing from within. It's the most amazing product that I guard like a precious jewel and keep for special occasions. No matter how tired I am, I apply a little of this and everyone remarks on how amazing my skin looks. It really is the ultimate cheat product.

"'Skin Lift Glow-plexion' by Studio 10 has been a game changer for me. It's a hydrating primer with a pearly sheen that you either add to your moisturiser or to your foundation. Just one teeny pump is all you need. Mix it up well with your moisturiser or foundation, apply and see the difference. No matter how dull or lacklustre your skin is, it will look positively luminescent.

"Tempting as it is to use all the time, I like to keep it for special occasions to give me an extra boost. It looks amazing on camera as well, so I always use it for television appearances. Using it only occasionally also makes it feel more special. It's good to know that there's always something that's going to perk you up and help you to stand out. The effect is just as much mental as it is physical, as having skin that glows can give an amazing boost to confidence." - Loved by Glynis Barber, HELLO! columnist.

For easy glitter: Guerlain 'Eyeshadow Quad in Undressed Brown', £64

"I first became obsessed with this palette months ago because of the intense pigment and creamy, easy-to-apply formula, but as is the nature of this job, it became buried in my beauty drawer.

"That was until this weekend when I rediscovered the palette just in time for my girls' Christmas night out. The lightest shade, in the top right, is the most gorgeous sparkling shadow you'll ever lay eyes on. It's twinkly without being overly 'glittery' and lights up your eyes without looking over the top. A touch of pigment in the inner corner or washed all over the lid will finish off your party look perfectly." – Loved by Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer.

For a chiselled look: Chanel 'Baume Essential', £38

"It’s party season and an essential that’s in my bag at all times - especially in the holiday season - is Chanel 'Baume Essential' in Golden Light. I love a good highlighter and this is great as so many can look ashy and too silver for deeper skin tones.

"A great highlighter is like a magic trick as it pulls light to the face and creates and cheats angles, which make you look contoured and fabulous. Makeup is artistry and like art, it's all about light and shade and placement.

"I use this highlighter on what I call my 'magic C shape' around the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. You can also blend this balm-textured highlighter between your eyes to draw attention to them and on the cupid's bow to give your pout more fullness.

"The Baume comes in transparent and lots of different shades for all skin tones, which I love but the Golden Light is perfect for me. I think putting on highlighter for a party elevates your look and makes me feel like Marlene Dietrich in 'The Blue Angel' - a chiselled goddess." - Loved by Ateh Jewel, beauty editor.