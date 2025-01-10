Nicola Peltz-Beckham is breaking the number one Gen-Z makeup rule

Nicola Peltz-Beckham is known for her signature rosy-toned makeup palette and soft glam. However, in recent snaps, she added a subtle twist to her usual glam routine that goes against the current status quo.

On Thursday, in celebration of her 30th birthday, her husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham shared a carousel of loved-up pictures of the pair on Instagram. In the second image he shared, Nicola appeared fresh-faced with a radiant complexion and light makeup but across her eyelids, we spotted a surprising swipe of jet-black winged eyeliner. How very anti Gen-Z.

Once a makeup staple, the sweeping, sharp, winged eyeliner— synonymous with cat-eye perfection—was a signature look for stars like Adele and Taylor Swift. However, in recent years the beauty trend has lost its grip on Gen-Z beauty enthusiasts. Whilst millennials clung to its precision and drama, Gen Z’s effortless, experimental approach to beauty started to redefine what’s in.

© @brooklynpeltzbeckham Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham looked loved up in cosy Instagram pictures

In its place? Softer alternatives like smudged grunge eyeliner and pastel hues have been stealing the spotlight. Rather than strict precision, the internet generation favours blurred edges and creative self-expression.

We've also seen the rise of graphic pastel-toned eyeliner with A-listers like Ariana Grande and Millie Bobby Brown experimenting with green, blue and white graphic shapes. The rise of “no-makeup makeup” and minimalistic aesthetics has also made the bold black wing feel too harsh for everyday wear. Social media platforms like TikTok have also played a part, celebrating trends like the 'clean girl' aesthetic or smoky liner looks that focus on blending and adaptability.

© @milliebobbybrown A frame from Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram makeup tutorial where she experimented with graphic eyeliner and pastel pink tones

Alongside the pictures, Brooklyn wrote a heartwarming caption. "Dear Nicola. Happy birthday baby. I will keep this short but I want to write down a little of how much I love you," the note read.

He continued, "A few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made. You make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know. I am so lucky to be able to spend every day with you and wake up next to you every morning." Adding," I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way. I love you so much Nicola."

Maybe Black eyeliner isn’t actually dead, Nicola's proved that it’s just evolving.