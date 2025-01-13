Rihanna embraces her natural curls with cinnamon pixie cut

It's a new year and beauty chameleon Rihanna continues to raise the bar.

On Instagram, Fenty Beauty shared a stunning image of the American fashion and beauty muse rocking her natural curls in a stunning pixie cut - and we are in awe.

In the snap, the singer promoted the launch of her beauty brands new setting mist, 'You Mist,' alongside the caption: "Say hello to #YouMist Setting Spray – the skin-loving spray that makes makeup last all day." For the campaign, the singer stepped away from her eccentric hair dos and let her chestnut brown and cinnamon highlighted chop take centre stage.

According to the Fenty Hair press release, the brand's Global Stylist, Yusef William, used the Fenty Hair The Rich One Moisture Shampoo for a quick wash on the singers hair. The luxurious liquid hydrates and gently cleanses all hair types. Then the stylist opted for The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment to deeply revive her natural curls. Finally, to make her curls pop, he styled her ringlets with The Homecurl Curl-Defining Styling Cream.

According to Pashcan’el Mitchell, Afro & Textured Hair Specialist at Blue Tit, Rihanna is already on par with 2025 natural hair trends. He tells H! Fashion: “2025 is about embracing individual style and enhancing natural beauty with cuts that prioritise texture and versatility. Structure styles and shape for modern forms of the Afro and curly texture cuts." He continues: "These trends reflect a broader cultural shift towards valuing natural hair in all its forms, paired with a focus on ease, personalisation, and embracing one’s unique texture."

© Getty Images The last time Rihanna sported her natural curls was at the Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party in June 2024

When it comes to styling natural afro hair, Pashcan’el says that pixie cuts are in. “Shorter cuts, like pixies with textured tops, are also in style, offering volume and slicked fun edges. I’m also seeing a lot of fringe styles that are easy-going and textured - such as boho-inspired bangs or curtain fringes. They complement curly and weave and straight hair framing the face.”

Alongside Rihanna's effortless pixie cut, the focus of the glam was her bold makeup. The Diamonds singer sported smoky, dramatic eye look with a focus on black eyeliner and smudged shadows, giving her eyes a sultry, piercing look. Warm-toned bronze eyeshadow added depth and complemented her complexion. To complete the look, thick, defined mascara was added to her lashes to enhance her eyes.

If Rihanna says that natural pixie cuts are here to stay for 2025, then we should all take it as gospel...