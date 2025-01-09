Princess Kate's birthday accessory is surprisingly Gen-Z

The Princess of Wales is celebrated for her timeless style, yet she always has a sartorial trick up her sleeve.

On Thursday, the royal family publicly wished the princess a very happy birthday, sharing a radiant photo of the modish matriarch on Instagram.

Marking her 43rd birthday via social media, the Prince of Wales penned a heartfelt note to his ever-elegant wife, writing: “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

The black and white image depicted Princess Kate sporting dark high-waisted jeans and a crisp white shirt layered beneath a black blazer.

All eyes however, fell on the royal’s choice of accessory. Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a checked scarf featuring a large gingham print and playful tassel trims.

© Getty Images The royal is fond of sweet gingham checks

She wore her dark hair down loose in deliciously glossy curls which framed her flawless facial features.

Gingham has been claimed as a Gen-Z staple in recent years. Beloved for its kitsch, colourful aesthetic, the beloved print originated in the 17th century and was initially imported to Europe from Southeast Asia.

© Getty The print has become a royal wardrobe staple

Gingham gained popularity in the 18th century for its durability and affordability., subsequently becoming a staple in American fashion, especially for aprons, dresses, and shirts.

The fabric's association with simplicity and rural life was cemented in popular culture through its use in iconic garments, such as Dorothy's dress in The Wizard of Oz, making the royal’s choice of scarf even more timely in the wake of Wicked mania.

© Getty Molly Goddard AW18

Today, brands such as Miu Miu, Molly Goddard (a Gen-Z favourite) and Vivienne Westwood continue to incorporate the design into their sell-out collections.

Princess Kate is a known lover of gingham, having sported the print on several occasions. From pale pink gingham blazers to cherry red and cream frocks, the royal’s gingham collection only continues to grow.