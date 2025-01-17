Inside Meghan Markle’s glam squad: Kadi Lee, Serge Normant, and Loftjet

Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is the epitome of beauty perfection. Throughout her years in the royal spotlight, she always looks radiant - no matter the occasion.

Although her natural beauty shines though, she has hand-selected a close circle of hair and makeup artists that have elevated her look for many special events, from her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, to the Invictus Games. These royal-approved experts are trusted members of her glam team and are certainly now part of her inner circle.

Who is Meghan Markle's go-to hair colourist Kadi Lee?

© WWD via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee and Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party

Kadi Lee is the Duchess of Sussex's friend and co-founder of California-based hair salon, Highbrow Hippie. The duchess herself has attributed the stylist for transforming the colour of her locks. At the salon's launch party last year, she reportedly revealed to the crowd that the hair colourist had "saved her from boxed dye."

The mother-of-two is known for her signature glossy brunette hair, and the upkeep of it is all down to Kadi. The expert hairdresser has dyed her locks for many special events, from the Invictus Games last year to that iconic gold bodycon dress moment at the 2023 Vision Awards.

© WireImage Kadi Lee gave Meghan chocolate chestnut locks for the 2024 Invictus Games © Getty Images Ms. Foundation for The Duchess of Sussex dazzles with effortless waves at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards

For the duchess' Invictus Games hair colouring, Kadi shared the details on Instagram. Alongside an image of Meghan she wrote: "Chocolate chestnut brunette, for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for Invictus Games." Although there is a clear brunette base, she added subtle undertones to the colour: "This mixture of red and golden undertones makes a dynamic shade of brunette that not only gives skin the healthiest glow, especially during the colder months of winter, it also provides the hair with a next level high power shine," she revealed.

Kadi's A-list clientele speaks for itself, from Julia Roberts to Gwyneth Paltrow and Diane von Furstenberg. She is reportedly known amongst Hollywood as "The Fixer" because people flock to her when their hair is damaged or if their colour is wrong. Meghan clearly believes in her friend's expertise as she became an investor of Highbrow Hippie last year.

Who is Meghan Markle's hair stylist Serge Normant?

© @highbrowhippie Kadi Lee poses with Serge Normant

Serge Normant is a highly regarded celebrity hairstylist and was once Kadi Lee's boss. When it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, he is most known for styling Meghan’s hair for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. He created that beloved elegant, low-bun hairstyle, which became iconic for its simplicity and timelessness.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meghan arrives at the High Altar for her wedding ceremony with an effortless low bun

Speaking at Kensington Palace on the big day, the hairdresser revealed that the "messy bun" took 45 minutes to create. "It didn't take that long, believe it or not," he revealed. "We had to blow dry her hair from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour. Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with the strands a little bit."

Serge also works with a number of high-profile clients, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Julia Roberts, and Gisele Bündchen. His reputation as a master of understated and natural-looking styles made him a fitting choice for Meghan’s wedding day.

Who is Meghan Markle's go-to makeup artist Loftjet?

Loftjet is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist who has worked with Meghan on multiple recent occasions, from red carpets like the 2024 Children's Hospital event to editorial cover shoots.

© Variety via Getty Images Loftjet did the Duchess of Sussex's natural glam at the Variety Power of Women event © Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

He is known to maintain Duchess Meghan's signature makeup look, opting for a fresh, radiant and subtle glam that highlights her natural beauty. The expert artist uses soft, neutral tones and a minimalistic approach to makeup that enhances Meghan's features without looking overdone. Loftjet is also the go-to makeup artist for Charli XCX, Emma Chamberlain and Troye Sivan.