Meghan Markle's super sleek bun gives Sofia Richie's signature style a royal makeover

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads at the weekend as she and Prince Harry attended a weekend of glitzy polo celebrations in Florida.

Photographed alongside her husband at the Grand Champions Polo Club, Meghan looked stunning in an ivory Heidi Merrick dress with gold jewellery but it was her evening ensemble that really resonated with us.

Meghan and Harry seen talking to Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina

Away from paparazzi on Sunday at the Sentebale ‘Potential is Waiting’ panel discussion evening soiree, Meghan was seen enjoying a glass of wine at the table, talking to professional polo player Ignacio Figueras with husband Harry's arm around her.

Dressed in a gorgeous black, backless evening gown Meghan paired the look with a slicked back bun and we couldn't help but make comparisons between the Duchess's new look and our forever style muse, Sofia Richie's signature hairstyle.

Sofia is currently pregnant with her first baby

Hair trends come and go but it seems as if the slicked back bun is here to stay. The versatile style can easily be worn for casual everyday and more suited to formal occasions à la Meghan.

There is one caveat to the slicked back look though, it can be incredibly damaging to your hair. According to Arran Isherwood, Senior Trichological Specialist at FUE Clinics, "Tight, slicked-back buns that pull on your roots can cause traction alopecia: a form of hair loss caused by repeated hair pulling. With the amount of tugging that happens when you put your hair up like this, it's no surprise that it can cause breakage or even bald patches."

"To stop bald patches and breakage it's important to remember to give your hair a rest from tight styles - even though you might like the look, your strands need time to recover from the constant pulling and it shouldn't become a daily habit."