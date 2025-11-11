This is the exact £11.99 lipstick Miley Cyrus swears by to stay put 'through rehearsals and late-night sessions'

Few celebrities have had a beauty evolution as dynamic as Miley Cyrus’. From her girl-next-door Disney beginnings in the Noughties to the blonde pixie cut and signature red lip that defined 2013, and now to a more sophisticated aesthetic with a rockstar edge, her journey has been gutsy.

The 32-year-old (who is set to turn 33 later this month) is both an accomplished artist and style muse. This means when she recommends something, we take notes. The good news is that her latest beauty endorsement is an affordable lipstick that's eminently accessible on the high street. Enter: Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolour.

The singer, who released her ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful back in May, recently revealed: “I’ve been wearing the new Super Stay Vinyl Ink. It stays on through rehearsals and late-night sessions."

Then, in a video shared to her Instagram page, Miley was seen applying it in what appeared to be the shade Cheeky – a modern nude with a creamy, rosy finish that’s designed to be flattering on everyone. It's a fitting choice, given 2025 saw the focus on nude lipsticks lean more towards pink and mauve hues that are flexible across skin tones.

© Getty Images for Maybelline New Miley Cyrus was announced as a Maybelline brand ambassador in September

What’s so special about Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl Ink, I hear you ask? The formula is said to be smudge-proof, provide up to 16 hours of wear and have ‘colour lock’ technology that prevents transfer, whilst helping your lips stay shiny. There’s 18 shades to choose from, 10 of which offer a vinyl finish.

Before applying, you should shake the tube for at least five seconds. In pigmented products like liquid lipsticks, the heavier colour pigments can sink to the bottom, so a quick shake will ensure even consistency and coverage when you apply. In the case of the Super Stay Vinyl Ink, you should swipe it on as you normally would any other liquid lipstick to clean, dry lips – and let it fully dry.

£11.99 via Maybelline The details No-budge vinyl colour thanks to 'colour lock' formula

Instant shine finish with up to 16 hours of wear



Every shade is highly pigmented, from soft nudes to deep reds

Miley joined forces with Maybelline back in September to help the brand usher in a freshly artistic and experimental era. I guess you could describe it as somewhat rockstar; how very on brand. Expected, then, that she reimagined the beauty giant's iconic ‘Maybe she’s born with it, Maybe it’s Maybelline’ jingle into a new song.

“I am so honoured to be a part of Maybelline,” Miley said of the partnership. “I try to bring makeup and music together in a more authentic way. There’s not many collaborations that represent both parts of me – me as a person everyday, or being performative, being on stage. I remember singing ‘Maybe it’s Maybelline’ when I was little and kind of imagining that one day, that would be me… so, this is a dream.”

What do the reviews say about Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl Ink?

It’s not just Miley that swears by the vinyl-finish liquid lipstick – it has over 10,000 five-star reviews online.

One buyer quipped: “I really like this lipstick. It goes on smoothly and it has a nice vibrant colour in one coat. It has a nice drying finish, but not too dry. It’s not sticky and doesn’t come off easily.”

Another beamed: “I love the Super Stay Vinyl Ink formula. The staying power is real – it’s the only product I have tried that is actually transfer-proof. The feel on the lips is very comfortable and it leaves a small shine without any stickiness.”

To find out which shade suits you best, you can use Maybelline's new Virtual Try-On tool. Through this, you can try on multiple products, shades and looks all in one place, either by uploading a photo of yourself or using the selfie camera on your phone.

