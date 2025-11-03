Victoria and Harper Beckham have quietly made this nail colour a must-have for autumn 2025

The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to beauty choices. Victoria Beckham and her 14-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, have quietly been sporting matching manicure and pedicure moments, and it has gone completely under the radar. As we head for colder days, its normal for beauty and fashion lovers to lean towards deeper shades, think oxblood red and chocolate brown. But the mother-daughter duo have had other plans this autumn.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper Beckham are the most stylish mother-daughter duo.

As eagle-eyed beauty lovers, we have spotted the shade they have both been wearing: a soft, baby pink nail hue with a glossy, syrup finish. Insiders have already dubbed the hue ‘pink syrup’ - and it’s already taking over salons this season.

Victoria first sported the shade at a New York event celebrating her Netflix docuseries with Vogue’s former editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The designer stepped out in a stunning blush-pink dress from her own label - but it was her matching powder-pink manicure with a syrup-like finish that effortlessly stole the show.

Whilst Harper quickly followed suit with the exact same shade a few days later at the Victoria Beckham Netflix series World Premiere, wearing a silky black slip dress and the glossy, pink manicure-pedicure combo that still lives rent-free in our minds. Unlike bubblegum or Barbie pinks, this shade is subtler - a sheer, jelly-like wash that makes nails look chic and instantly expensive. Think Hailey Bieber's glazed-doughnut energy, but with a lovely rose tint.

It’s no surprise Harper’s taken insp from Victoria, who has always favoured neutral tones and pared-back beauty looks, thanks to her 'Posh Spice' alter ego. The mother-daughter duo also matched their makeup on the premiere night, both opting for minimalist glam - proof that sometimes less is more.

© GC Images Harper Beckham at the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere afterparty rocking the exact same pinky shade as her mother.

If you're looking to get a similar manicure look to Victoria and Harper's with a twist, we have the expert answers from Mylee's Senior Ambassador, Tinu Bello.

Start with a clear or sheer pink gel base to create that glassy foundation. Add one or two ultra-thin coats of a rose, peach, or blush-tinted polish. The key is to let the natural nail peek through. I really recommend the Mylee Strawberry Milkshake Gel Polish or Essie's Shlushy Sun Pink Guava. Finish with a high-shine irridescent top coat.

Whether you’re ready to book your next manicure and pedicure or just want something that works with any outfit, pink syrup nails are the soft-glam hue of autumn 2025. Elegant and quietly luxurious - just like the Beckhams.