The 7 best designer tennis dresses to shop now

Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament which kicks off this week, has long been a source of inspiration for designers.

Its iconic all-white dress code has influenced elegant and minimalist styles, while its sporty and active atmosphere has sparked the popularity of tennis-inspired fashion trends, such as pleated skirts and polo shirts.

Looking for stylish and functional attire to dominate the tennis court? Look no further than designer tennis dresses. The likes of Tory Burch and Reformation are creating exquisite pieces that effortlessly blend fashion and performance, ensuring you serve up a winning look while playing your best game. Crafted with high-quality materials, providing superior comfort and breathability, now designers’ garb feature innovative design elements like moisture-wicking fabrics and strategic ventilation to keep you cool and dry during intense matches. From elegant A-line silhouettes to sleek, form-fitting styles, these dresses are tailored to flatter your figure and enhance your confidence on the court.

Inspired by the retro elegance of tennis, Tory Burch's tennis dresses are a play on iconic 70s sportswear.

Whether you prefer a classic and timeless look or a modern and edgy vibe, there's a designer tennis dress that matches your personal style. Elevate your game and stand out with these exceptional creations that blend fashion-forward design with athletic functionality.

What is the female tennis player dress code for Wimbledon?

The dress code for women tennis players at Wimbledon requires them to wear all-white attire. This includes a predominantly white top, skirt or shorts, and accessories. Coloured trims, patterns, and logos are generally not permitted, ensuring a traditional and elegant aesthetic on the prestigious grass courts of Wimbledon.

© Douglas Miller Althea Gibson walks onto Centre Court for her Women's Singles Second Round match at the Wimbledon on 26th June 1951

7 incredible designer tennis dresses to invest in now:

Tory Burch

Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress - Tory Burch

Why we love it: This retro V-Neck tennis dress pays homage to iconic 70s sportswear. Crafted from performance jersey fabric, it offers a luxuriously soft feel while delivering breathability, moisture-wicking properties, and excellent stretch and recovery. Constructed from a polyester-spandex blend, the dress is conveniently machine washable. Obsessed. £255.00 FROM TORY BURCH

The Upside

Colette Mini Dress - The Upside

Why we love it: This stylish navy mini dress features a pleated skirt with panels for added visual interest and a scooped square neck for an ultra-flattering look. The dress also comes with built-in shorts that have a convenient pocket for tennis balls. For added support, it has an internal shelf bra. Made from recycled soft peached fabric with a brushed handfeel, this dress is not only environmentally friendly but also breathable, quick drying, and incredibly soft.



£99.64 FROM THE UPSIDE

Slazenger X Wolfie Cindy

Wolfie Cindy Pleated Dress - Slazenger

Why we love it: A result of Slazenger's collaboration with Wolfie Cindy, this mini-length silhouette showcases a figure-hugging, flattering nylon polo top with a polo collar that transitions into a v-neckline. The pleated skirt falls gracefully to the thighs, and the piece is complemented by built-in shorts, providing both security and comfort for your next match.

£32.99 FROM HOUSE OF FRASER

Wimbledon

Women's Rouched Performance Dress - The Wimbledon Shop

Why we love it: Wimbledon's sleeveless dress presents a contemporary twist on a timeless style with a zip front and high collar. Crafted from 100% recycled polyester fabric, this dress offers a lightweight feel and exudes elegance, making it suitable for both on-court and off-court wear. It can be easily cared for with a simple machine wash. £70.00 FROM THE WIMBLEDON SHOP

Ralph Lauren

Wimbledon Pique Mesh Dress - Ralph Lauren

Why we love it: This sleeveless fit-and-flare dress is crafted from breathable piqué mesh fabric. It showcases the official 'Wimbledon' logo patch alongside Ralph Lauren's iconic embroidered Pony, symbolising the brand's role as the 'Official Outfitter of The Championships.' The contrast hem enhances its visual appeal, while the skirt is lined for added comfort. £179.00 FROM RALPH LAUREN

Reformation

Milana Ecomove Dress - Reformation

Why we love it: This dress is thoughtfully designed to offer a fitted bodice and a relaxed skirt, creating a balanced and flattering silhouette. It also includes hidden shorts for added convenience and coverage. With a mini length and a relaxed fit in the skirt, it allows for easy movement and a casual vibe. The sweetheart neckline and tight-fitting bodice enhance the feminine and figure-flattering appeal. The wide straps provide additional support and add a stylish touch. For best care, hand washing and drying flat is recommended. £98.00 FROM REFORMATION

Marysia Sport

Venus Scalloped Mini Dress - Marysia Sport

Why we love it: This sleek black V-neck mini dress by Marysia showcases the brand's distinctive basketweave jersey fabric and signature scalloped edges. Inspired by Venus Williams, the dress doesn't compromise athleticism for style. The dress is finished with an embroidered logo, further accentuating its designer appeal. £348.00 FROM MATCHES

