The 7 best designer tennis dresses to shop now

Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament which kicks off this week, has long been a source of inspiration for designers.
Its iconic all-white dress code has influenced elegant and minimalist styles, while its sporty and active atmosphere has sparked the popularity of tennis-inspired fashion trends, such as pleated skirts and polo shirts.
Looking for stylish and functional attire to dominate the tennis court? Look no further than designer tennis dresses. The likes of Tory Burch and Reformation are creating exquisite pieces that effortlessly blend fashion and performance, ensuring you serve up a winning look while playing your best game. Crafted with high-quality materials, providing superior comfort and breathability, now designers’ garb feature innovative design elements like moisture-wicking fabrics and strategic ventilation to keep you cool and dry during intense matches. From elegant A-line silhouettes to sleek, form-fitting styles, these dresses are tailored to flatter your figure and enhance your confidence on the court.
Whether you prefer a classic and timeless look or a modern and edgy vibe, there's a designer tennis dress that matches your personal style. Elevate your game and stand out with these exceptional creations that blend fashion-forward design with athletic functionality.
What is the female tennis player dress code for Wimbledon?
The dress code for women tennis players at Wimbledon requires them to wear all-white attire. This includes a predominantly white top, skirt or shorts, and accessories. Coloured trims, patterns, and logos are generally not permitted, ensuring a traditional and elegant aesthetic on the prestigious grass courts of Wimbledon.
7 incredible designer tennis dresses to invest in now:
Tory Burch
The Upside
Slazenger X Wolfie Cindy
Wimbledon
Women's Rouched Performance Dress - The Wimbledon Shop
Ralph Lauren
Wimbledon Pique Mesh Dress - Ralph Lauren
Reformation
Milana Ecomove Dress - Reformation
Marysia Sport
