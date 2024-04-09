Best Luxury Eid gifts to give in 2024

Tonight officially marks Eid 2024, and what better way to celebrate than gifting yourself, or your nearest and dearest a commemorative keepsake to remind them of Ramadan 2024?

From personalised time tellers to decadent arm candy, here are the best luxury gifts to give this Eid and furthermore.

Arabian Leopard Book ASSOULINE This incredibly divine book is all about paying homage to the unmatched beauty of these cats while raising awareness and conserving the species. From original artworks to enchanting wilderness images, this coffee table book is unmatched and overly beautiful. £85.00 AT TOBIAS OLIVER

Oud Satin Mood Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian A divine scent like this from the famed Parisian fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian is the perfect way to remind yourself or a loved one of Eid 2024. Included in Harrods carefully curated Ramadan and Eid gift edit, this extremely special scent is more than just a pretty bottle. £235.00 AT HARRODS

Al Baraka Gold Clutch Sarah's Bag Sarah's Bag is a social enterprise which employs female workers all over Lebanon to create bespoke, 100% handmade bags. Each bag can take up to 25 hours to make and are all produced with extreme care. This Gold Clutch features flowing Arabic calligraphy that is meticulously hand-beaded in gold glass beads. £290.00 AT CULT MIA

Personalised Arabic Name Necklace in 14ct gold MYKA This 100% customisable nameplate necklace is as sentimental as gifts get. Made from 14ct gold and fixed onto a dainty chain, this would look amazing on its own or added to an existing stack of necklaces. £320.00 AT MYKA

Mosaic Gemstone Dôme Ring Mejuri Founded by Jordanian couple Noura Sakkijha and Maj Masad, Mejuri is a Canadian-based jewellery brand creating a wide array of sought-after styles. I love this Mosaic Gemstone Dôme Ring crafted from 14k Yellow Gold, Sky Blue Topaz, Aquamarine and Blue Sapphire as it is dazzling enough to start a conversation but subtle enough to wear everyday. £498.00 AT MEJURI

The Eid Celebration Hamper Fortnum & Mason A luxury hamper is always a good idea, especially when it's from Fortnum & Mason. This specifically curated Eid Celebration Hamper includes a selection of fruits, nuts, chocolate, tea, and coffee. £260.00 AT FORTNUM & MASON

Mario 65 Heels Jennifer Chamandi Loved by the likes of Queen Raina and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Chamandi is a British-Lebanese shoe designer who is famed for creating some of the fashion world's most sought-after heels, making these Mario 65 options the ultimate gift. £630.00 AT JENNIFER CHAMANDI

1995 Horsebit Shoulder Bag Gucci Also included in the Harrods Ramadan and Eid gift edit is this cultivated 1995 Horsebit Shoulder Bag from Gucci. This bag is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of fashion and will continue to get better with age.

£880.00 AT HARRODS

Anniversary Edition Age-Defying Eye Mask x8 111SKIN Perhaps more of a gift for yourself, these 111SKIN Anniversary Edition Age Defying Eye Masks are a special treat for anyone who has or is about to be celebrating a little too hard. Powered by innovative NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) technology these eyemasks are specially engineered to promote skin-cell renewal and collagen production.

£100.00 AT HARRODS

Beetroot medium candle 1.15kg LOEWE If you’re unsure what to gift someone special or someone who already has everything, might I suggest 1.15kg of Loewe’s sellout scent? Loewe’s Beetroot candle was once upon a time not so long ago a TikTik phenomenon, sold out everywhere and lusted for by those most stylish. Luckily the scent is back in stock just in time for Eid.

£170.00 AT SELFRIDGES

How we chose the pieces:

Occasion: Each item on this list is perfect for Eid gifting and has been carefully selected from reputable brands.

Price: I have chosen items from a range of high street and designer brands, allowing for each budget to indulge in an Eid treat.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.