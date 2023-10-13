Angelina Jolie looks unrecognisable as Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie is probably better known for her streamlined monochromatic wardrobe and quiet luxury ‘fits, but her incredible range as an actress often sees her adopt diverse looks for her on-screen roles.

Recently, photos surfaced of Jolie portraying opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming biopic, Maria. In the snapshots taken , Jolie appeared almost unrecognisable, capturing Callas' essence in the film set in 1970s Paris.

Paparazzi captured Jolie in various Parisian locations, dressed in Callas' iconic casual ensembles - round sunglasses, knit sweaters, and opulent outerwear. The film aims to depict the tumultuous life of the renowned opera singer during her final days. To authentically portray the era and Parisian fashion, Jolie was adorned in '70s-style clothing, reminiscent of Callas' fashion choices in her later years.

During filming, Jolie was seen walking two (adorable) poodles resembling Callas' pets Pixie and Djeddas. She wore a stylish grey tweed skirt set paired with a wool poncho, a gold pendant necklace, suede knee-high boots, leather gloves, and Callas' signature thick rimmed glasses.

© MEGA Angelina Jolie was seen filming on October 12 in Paris

Directed by Pablo Larraín, known for his work on acclaimed films like Jackie starring Natalie Portman and Spencer starring Kristen Stewart, the Maria biopic is only in its early stages, but the highly anticipated film is scheduled for release in 2024.

Who was Maria Callas?

Maria Callas, born Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos, was a celebrated American-born Greek soprano who left an indelible mark on the opera world during the 20th century. Renowned for her exceptional bel canto technique, wide vocal range, and compelling dramatic interpretations, Callas earned praise from numerous critics.

© Ron Galella Maria Callas attends a premiere on October 18, 1968

Her repertoire was incredibly diverse, spanning from classical opera seria to the bel canto works of composers like Donizetti, Bellini, and Rossini. She also ventured into the compositions of Verdi and Puccini, and in her early career, she tackled the challenging music dramas of Wagner. Due to her extraordinary musical and dramatic abilities, she was often hailed as "La Divina," meaning "the Divine one."