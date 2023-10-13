Why Taylor Swift chose Friday the 13th to launch her Eras Concert Tour film

It’s Friday the 13th. The famously unlucky day is deemed to be filled to the brim with misfortune, so much so that airlines skip 13th rows and hotels skip 13th floors. There are even actual phobias of this dreaded day and the number 13 on its own.

With this in mind it would be understandable - if you were superstitious - to avoid holding an incredibly significant, life-changing event on this date and doing it another day.

Going against the grain as always, Taylor Swift has purposely released her Eras Concert Tour Movie (fashion fans, rejoice), which has already generated £81m in ticket sales revenue, on this Friday the 13th, during the spookiest month of the year…

The international powerhouse has been the talk of the town lately. Not only has she been on a record-breaking tour, her rumoured romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has captivated the world, and on Wednesday she posed alongside Beyonce at her concert movie premiere in Los Angeles.

The Cruel Summer singer has professed her love for the number 13 for over 10 years. But why is T-Swift so obsessed with this inherently unlucky number?

© John Shearer Taylor Swift and Beyonce at the Eras Tour Movie Premiere

Why is 13 Taylor Swift’s lucky number?

In a live interview in 2009 she explained: “Okay, I was born on the 13, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first song that ever went number one - it had a 13-second intro, and every time I’ve been seated at an awards show I’ve either been seated in the 13th row or row M which is the 13th letter. And when I won the Horizon award at the CMA awards, the producer came up to me when I was soundchecking and said ‘alright we’re gonna go in 13 seconds’."

If there’s one thing we know about this movie, it's certainly not going to be unlucky for fashion lovers - Taylor’s live tour took concertgoers through every era of her life, including her iconic style renaissance.

We are absolutely ready for one of the most fashionable movie releases of the year.